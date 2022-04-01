American Honda Posts Strong March Sales with Slight Improvement in Product Supply

- American Honda sales near 110,000 units, best since August 2021, on improved supply and sustained demand
- Honda sets new monthly record for electrified vehicles on strong sales of CR-V Hybrid and Accord Hybrid
- HR-V scored a 14th straight monthly sales record as March sales set a new all-time sales mark for any month
- Acura posts best month since August 2021, with sales topping 13,000 units in March
- Acura SUVs near 10,000 units based on best MDX sales since May 2021
- Pre-sales of hot-selling new Type S model help Acura MDX flagship top 6,400 units in March
TORRANCE, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
American Honda
Acura
Honda
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Q1
266,418
89,373
177,045
28,236
6,800
21,436
238,182
82,573
155,609
-23.2%
-27.3%
-21%
-25.5%
-26.8%
-25%
-23%
-27.3%
-20.5%
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
March
108,075
32,249
75,826
13,220
3,301
9,919
94,855
28,948
65,907
-27.2%
-39.6%
-20.3%
-25.9%
-24%
-26.5%
-27.4%
-41%
-19.3%
"Like much of the industry, we're riding a bit of a roller coaster due to fluctuating parts supply issues, but strong March sales for Honda and Acura speak to the fact that demand remains strong and our retail deliveries are based primarily on what we can supply to our dealers," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of Business & Sales at American Honda. "We aren't out of the woods yet, but we will continue to manage the supply issues to maximize production and help our dealers meet the needs of our customers."
HONDA
BRAND REPORT
Sales Highlights
Notes
While the award-winning Civic remains in extremely tight supply, stronger availability of hybrid-electric models contributed to the Honda brand posting relatively strong sales of nearly 95,000 units in March.
Honda will reveal the all-new sporty and versatile 2023 HR-V this month, the first of three new SUVs to be introduced this year.
Six 2022 Honda models earned a TOP SAFETY PICK rating or better from IIHS, and all fully tested Honda vehicles earn NHTSA's top NCAP crash-test ratings.
ACURA
BRAND REPORT
Sales Highlights
Notes
Acura posted strong March sales topping 13,000 units based on strong sales of SUVs and the best month for Acura sedans since August 2021.
First two months of manual transmission production is pre-sold, with over 75% of 2023 Integra pre-orders for the three-pedal model.
Deliveries of MDX Type S have begun, the most powerful, best handling and best equipped Acura SUV ever.
American Honda Vehicle Sales for March 2022
Month-to-Date
Year-to-Date
March
March
DSR** %
MoM %
March
March
DSR** %
YoY %
American Honda Total
108,075
148,538
-29.9%
-27.2%
266,418
347,091
-24.3%
-23.2%
Total Car Sales
32,249
53,366
-41.8%
-39.6%
89,373
122,853
-28.2%
-27.3%
Total Truck Sales
75,826
95,172
-23.3%
-20.3%
177,045
224,238
-22.1%
-21.0%
Honda
Total Car Sales
28,948
49,023
-43.1%
-41.0%
82,573
113,565
-28.3%
-27.3%
Honda
Total Truck Sales
65,907
81,684
-22.3%
-19.3%
155,609
195,638
-21.5%
-20.5%
Acura
Total Car Sales
3,301
4,343
-26.8%
-24.0%
6,800
9,288
-27.8%
-26.8%
Acura
Total Truck Sales
9,919
13,488
-29.2%
-26.5%
21,436
28,600
-26.0%
-25.0%
* Total Domestic Car Sales
31,552
45,957
-33.9%
-31.3%
87,298
106,592
-19.2%
-18.1%
Domestic
Car
Honda Division
28,252
41,656
-34.7%
-32.2%
80,500
97,448
-18.5%
-17.4%
Acura Division
3,300
4,301
-26.1%
-23.3%
6,798
9,144
-26.6%
-25.7%
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
75,826
95,172
-23.3%
-20.3%
177,045
224,237
-22.1%
-21.0%
Domestic
Truck
Honda Division
65,907
81,684
-22.3%
-19.3%
155,609
195,637
-21.5%
-20.5%
Acura Division
9,919
13,488
-29.2%
-26.5%
21,436
28,600
-26.0%
-25.0%
Total Import Car Sales
697
7,409
-90.9%
-90.6%
2,075
16,261
-87.4%
-87.2%
Import
Car
Honda Division
696
7,367
-90.9%
-90.6%
2,073
16,117
-87.3%
-87.1%
Acura Division
1
42
-97.7%
-97.6%
2
144
-98.6%
-98.6%
Total Import Truck Sales
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
0
1
-100.0%
-100.0%
Import
Truck
Honda Division
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
0
1
-100.0%
-100.0%
Acura Division
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
Honda Division Total
94,855
130,707
-30.1%
-27.4%
238,182
309,203
-24.0%
-23.0%
Honda
Car
ACCORD
17,658
19,968
-14.8%
-11.6%
42,039
46,591
-11.0%
-9.8%
CIVIC
10,444
24,522
-59.0%
-57.4%
38,515
55,903
-32.0%
-31.1%
CLARITY
83
464
-82.8%
-82.1%
154
1,147
-86.8%
-86.6%
INSIGHT
763
1,682
-56.3%
-54.6%
1,865
3,859
-52.3%
-51.7%
Truck
CR-V
29,943
37,711
-23.5%
-20.6%
58,579
93,766
-38.4%
-37.5%
HR-V
15,341
11,625
27.1%
32.0%
42,168
26,175
59.0%
61.1%
ODYSSEY
4,973
9,193
-47.9%
-45.9%
11,210
20,066
-44.9%
-44.1%
PASSPORT
3,470
4,914
-32.0%
-29.4%
10,474
11,610
-11.0%
-9.8%
PILOT
8,828
12,160
-30.1%
-27.4%
23,989
31,451
-24.7%
-23.7%
RIDGELINE
3,352
6,081
-46.9%
-44.9%
9,189
12,570
-27.9%
-26.9%
Acura Division Total
13,220
17,831
-28.6%
-25.9%
28,236
37,888
-26.5%
-25.5%
Acura
Car
ILX
1,493
1,253
14.7%
19.2%
3,761
2,986
24.3%
26.0%
NSX
25
7
243.9%
257.1%
46
17
167.0%
170.6%
RLX / RL
1
42
-97.7%
-97.6%
2
144
-98.6%
-98.6%
TLX
1,782
3,041
-43.6%
-41.4%
2,991
6,141
-51.9%
-51.3%
Truck
MDX
6,405
8,782
-29.8%
-27.1%
13,558
16,988
-21.3%
-20.2%
RDX
3,514
4,706
-28.1%
-25.3%
7,878
11,612
-33.1%
-32.2%
Selling Days
27
26
75
74
**** Electrified Vehicles
12,661
10,488
16.2%
20.7%
25,361
24,609
1.7%
3.1%
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
** Daily Selling Rate
*** 2021 totals include Honda and Acura model(s) discontinued following the 2020 model year
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-honda-posts-strong-march-sales-with-slight-improvement-in-product-supply-301515939.html
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.