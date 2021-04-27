ATLANTA, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It was announced today that Travis Shoaf has been named Chief Executive Officer of Atlanta based American Laboratories and Logistics.
American Laboratories is a fully GMP compliant manufacturer of cosmetics and dietary supplements.
It also houses a full call center and outgoing shipping hub for order fulfillment.
Mr. Shoaf has been involved in large scale manufacturing since 2004.
Since 2016, Mr. Shoaf has been directly involved in the GMP production of cosmetics and dietary supplements, working his way into an operations director capacity.
Now, he has been tapped to lead American Laboratories during a period of explosive growth.
An American Laboratories spokesperson stated, "The leadership qualities and experience of Mr. Shoaf is very exciting and will surely provide an incredible benefit to the organization."
American Laboratories and Logistics recently acquired the rights to manufacture the popular Pharm Origins supplement brand.
Additionally, they are in talks to exclusively license several proprietary ingredients for immediate manufacture.
Mr. Shoaf had this to say, "I could not be more excited for my new role. American Laboratories is experiencing so much new growth, on so many new and exciting fronts. I truly believe our organization has limitless potential as we are growing into proprietary manufacturing technologies. I am thankful to be a part of the coming trajectory."
Over the next twelve months American Laboratories is expanding into worldwide manufacturing and expected to post revenues over $10,000,000.00
