Officials with American Physician Partners ("APP") are pleased to announce the company is continuing its expansion in Arizona, having been selected as the emergency medicine and hospital medicine management services partner for Northwest Healthcare based in Tucson, Ariz.
American Physician Partners will provide staffing and management services across the following hospitals and their affiliated free-standing emergency departments:
- Northwest Medical Center – emergency medicine and hospital medicine services
- Oro Valley Hospital – emergency medicine and hospital medicine services
- Northwest Medical Center at Sahuarita – emergency medicine services
- Northwest Emergency Center at Marana – emergency medicine services
- Northwest Emergency Center at Vail – emergency medicine services
Northwest Healthcare is an integrated healthcare network committed to delivering Tucson and surrounding communities with high quality, accessible healthcare. Northwest Medical Center is an accredited Chest Pain Center and an HFAP-certified Primary Stroke Center. Oro Valley Hospital is certified as a Primary Stroke Center, a Chest Pain Center, and a Pediatric-prepared ER.
"In our review of emergency medicine and hospitalist management partners, American Physician Partners best matched our mission to deliver safe and high quality patient care to the greater Tucson community," said Cameron Lewis, Northwest Healthcare chief operating officer. "Their demonstrated expertise with trauma, chest pain, and stroke centers meets the specific needs of our hospitals and emergency centers. APP has worked hard to keep our existing team of high-caliber physicians and advanced practice professionals in place, and that was important to us."
"As American Physician Partners seeks to partner with new hospitals and systems who share our commitment to high-quality patient care, we are excited to enter into this partnership with Northwest Healthcare and their provider teams," said John Rutledge, president & CEO, American Physician Partners. "We appreciate the opportunity to serve the greater Tucson market by delivering safe, compassionate and efficient care to every patient, every time."
Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, American Physician Partners was founded in 2015 to provide a better alternative to hospitals for their clinical outsourcing needs. Since its inception, the company has grown to approximately more than 150 care sites and has become a recognized leader in the provision of exceptional emergency medicine, hospital medicine, and critical care management services to hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide. Positively impacting every hospital it has the privilege of serving, APP has become the fastest-growing clinical outsourcing provider by remaining true to its purpose of exceeding the expectations of its patients, providers and hospital partners. Learn more at http://www.appartners.com.
Tracy Young, American Physician Partners, 8653868467, tyoung@appartners.com
