PLANO, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In April 2021, American Pure Products, a subsidiary of Viachem, acquired CBD company, Entity Labs, best known for its Entity Muscle Balm. Founder and President of Viachem and American Pure Products, Mike Efting, believes the Entity Labs assets align with the Viapure brand and the acquisition is a key part of Viapure's rapid growth.
"The Viapure brand has already been gaining traction over the past couple of months. The addition of what Entity Labs brings to the table will spur even further success," said Efting.
American Pure Products, a wholly-owned subsidiary of specialty chemical, food additive and ingredient distributor, Viachem, launched Viapure in February 2020. Viapure is quickly making a name for itself in the CBD and health industries. Viapure's products contain broad spectrum, 0.00% THC, water-soluble CBD oil derived from hemp grown in the USA.
The founder of Entity Muscle Balm, Jeff Beatty, created the product to fill a gap in the marketplace. A blend of thoroughly-researched essential oils, EMB is designed to soothe muscles and joints by enhancing the body's natural anti-inflammatory processes. It contains 250mg of CBD and zero THC, in alignment with Viapure's four pre-existent products.
"It was immediately clear to me that Viapure is a company that's conquering the CBD industry, which is why Entity Labs is thrilled to join forces," said Jeff Beatty.
Viapure strives to provide the best products for consumers and the best service for retailers, big and small. With Entity Labs now aligned with Viapure under American Pure Product's ownership, the trailblazing brands can deliver a wider variety of exceptional products and secure success in the rapidly changing CBD industry.
For more information, contact Mike Efting at mefting@viacheminc.com or 972-265-0405 or Morgan London at morgan@fourcolumns.net or 844-368-7265 ext. 709. To learn more, visit http://www.viapure.com.
