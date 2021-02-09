WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Refrigeration Company (ARC), the largest independent commercial and industrial mission critical mechanical services company in New England, today announced it has acquired Capitol Engineering Co, a regional leader in the design, installation, and service of commercial/industrial HVAC systems. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
ARC currently serves more than 500 clients across the northeast region of the United States in the food and beverage, cold storage arena, pharmaceutical, and process industries. ARC provides services and maintenance for the operations of food processors, cold storage facilities, critical industrial refrigeration infrastructure and supply chain links. Merging and integrating the operations and talented staff of Capitol Engineering with ARC will significantly enhance the company's HVAC design, installation, and service capabilities currently available to its customers located throughout New England. Capitol Engineering's customers will benefit from the additional resources and complementary services ARC is widely known for.
"We're delighted to welcome Capitol Engineering to the ARC family," said Bill Fleming, President, ARC. "Adding Capitol Engineering's leadership, engineering depth, and experience to our existing team will undoubtedly enhance the HVAC service and maintenance solutions we currently provide to the region."
Capitol Engineering was founded in Cambridge, Mass. in 1937 and moved its offices to Newton in 1972. John G. Frugard, who joined Capitol in 1989, took over ownership as company President in 2009 with a goal of continuing the founders' legacy of designing, installing, and maintaining the most innovative HVAC systems in New England. Today, Capitol Engineering provides soundly engineered and installed HVAC systems while staying current with technology and trends.
"We look forward to joining an already great company and helping to expand their operations and capabilities. It's a win for both companies as well as our customers," said Frugard. "ARC's reputation for providing the highest quality services and maintenance aligns perfectly with our philosophical approach to customer satisfaction. We saw this integration as a sensible opportunity and look forward to being part of a growing company with the goal of the highest client satisfaction in New England."
About American Refrigeration Company
American Refrigeration Company was founded in 1996 and is the largest independent commercial and industrial mission critical mechanical services company in New England. ARC's unparalleled reputation for providing expert services for refrigeration and HVAC system design, installation, and aftermarket support has earned them the respect of their current client base. In addition to providing new systems solutions, and equipment maintenance and repair for industrial and commercial refrigeration and HVAC installations, ARC provides alternative refrigerant evaluations, freezing/cooling response assessments, energy studies, and compliance consultation. ARC prides itself on the installation of world-class systems for leaders in the food and beverage, cold storage, pharmaceutical, and process industries. The company is also widely known and respected for recreational refrigeration applications including artificial ice surfaces for various sporting activities including hockey and skating. ARC provides full-service capabilities including design, installation, and after-market services. For more information, please visit http://www.arc.cool or call (978) 474-4000.
Bill McCue, McCuenications PR, +1 (718) 208-7391, bill.mccue@gmail.com
