LEHI, Utah, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Podium, the leading communication and payments platform for local businesses today announced a new partnership with American Rental to improve customer transactions and experience. American Rental is now offering Podium's enhanced communication platform, which includes the inbox, reviews, webchat, feedback and payments products, to its customers across Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
American Rental began in 1981, in Bloomington, Indiana, and has grown to over 55 retail locations and 17,000 customers. The company's partnership with Podium has already begun providing quicker, easier and more streamlined transactions and conversations with current and potential customers.
"We immediately noticed positive reactions from our customers after integrating Podium, and the conversations and feedback came rolling in," said David P. David, President at American Rental. "With Podium, we generated more leads online, and our customers were able to complete transactions and make payments in an easy payment method."
American Rental offers their customers brand-name home furnishings, including furniture, appliances, electronics, mattresses and more, with affordable payment options.
"American Rental has seen the benefits of Podium in such a short amount of time, and their customers are more than pleased," said Doug Regner, VP of enterprise sales at Podium. "With the integration of reviews, the company has increased its review volume, going from 2.3 to 7 average reviews each month for each location."
For more information please visit podium.com/retail. For more information on American Rental, please visit shopamericanrental.com.
About Podium
Podium is a customer messaging and payments platform that enables companies with a local presence to conveniently connect with their customers at critical touchpoints to help them strengthen their business. By conveniently facilitating millions of customer interactions, such as driving customer-generated online reviews and providing improved customer messaging tools, Podium serves more than 90,000 local businesses in the United States, Canada and Australia. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and founded in 2014, Podium is currently backed by YC Continuity, Sapphire Ventures, Alkeon Capital, Recruit Co. Ltd., IVP, Accel, Summit Partners and GV. To learn more, visit www.podium.com or contact us at press@podium.com.
About American Rental
American Rental began in 1981, in Bloomington, Indiana, and has grown to include more than 55 retail locations throughout Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. American Rental offers brand name home furnishings (furniture, appliances, electronics, mattress and more) with affordable payment options. By offering up to 180 Days Same as Cash and including free delivery and installation as well as service throughout the agreement, American Rental is able to achieve the number one goal of customer satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.shopamericanrental.com or contact us at marketing@shopamericanrental.com.
