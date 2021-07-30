American Savings Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/American Savings Bank)

HONOLULU, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (American), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE), today reported net income for the second quarter of 2021 of $30.3 million, compared to $29.6 million in the first, or linked quarter of 2021 and $14.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

"We're pleased with our financial results in the second quarter, which reflect the strengthening local economy, solid execution and our continuing efforts to work closely with our customers. Our results benefited from another reduction of reserves for credit losses, driven by the improving economy and credit quality," said Ann Teranishi, president and chief executive officer of American. "We remain focused on sound management of our core business as we transform our operating model to provide excellent customer experience in an increasingly digital world," said Teranishi.

Financial Highlights

Second quarter 2021 net interest income was $60.8 million compared to $57.1 million in the linked quarter and $56.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The higher net interest income versus the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to the recognition of fee income associated with the ASB CARES (Paycheck Protection Program) portfolio, lower amortization of investment premiums, growth in earning assets and a record low cost of funds at 0.07%. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 2.98% compared to 2.95% in the linked quarter and 3.21% in the second quarter of 2020.

The results for the second quarter of 2021 included a credit-driven reserve release resulting in a negative provision for credit losses of $12.2 million, reflecting improvement in the local economy, credit upgrades in the commercial loan portfolio, lower net charge offs, and lower reserve requirements for the consumer unsecured loan portfolio. This compares to a negative provision for credit losses of $8.4 million in the linked quarter and a provision for credit losses of $15.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. As of June 30, 2021, American's allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.51%.

The net charge-off ratio for the second quarter of 2021 was 0.04%, compared to 0.18% in the linked quarter and 0.49% in the second quarter of 2020. Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans receivable held for investment were 1.03% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.00% in the linked quarter and 0.86% in the prior year quarter.

Noninterest income was $15.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $19.0 million in the linked quarter and $24.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest income from the linked quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income and lower income from bank-owned life insurance in the second quarter. The decrease in noninterest income from the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher gains on sales of securities, including a $7.1 million gain related to the sale of Visa Class B restricted shares, and higher mortgage banking income in the second quarter of 2020.

Second quarter of 2021 noninterest expense was $48.2 million, compared to $47.5 million in the linked quarter and $48.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to lower COVID-19 related expenses, partially offset by higher compensation and benefit costs, including one-time settlement costs related to an executive transition.

Total loans were $5.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, down 2.7% from December 31, 2020. The reduction in the loan portfolio included approximately $228 million in forgiven ASB CARES loans, in addition to declines in the home equity line of credit and consumer portfolios. The decrease in these portfolios was partially offset by growth in the commercial real estate portfolio.    

Total deposits were $7.9 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 6.6% from December 31, 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, the average cost of funds was 0.07%, down one basis point versus the linked quarter and down eleven basis points versus the prior year quarter.

For the second quarter of 2021 return on average equity was 16.8%, compared to 16.0% in the linked quarter and 8.0% in the second quarter of 2020. Return on average assets was 1.38% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.40% in the linked quarter and 0.72% in the same quarter last year.

In the second quarter of 2021, American paid dividends of $23.0 million to HEI. American had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.0% at June 30, 2021.

HEI EARNINGS RELEASE, HEI WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND 2021 GUIDANCE

Concurrent with American's regulatory filing 30 days after the end of the quarter, American announced its second quarter 2021 financial results today. Please note that these reported results relate only to American and are not necessarily indicative of HEI's consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

HEI plans to announce its second quarter 2021 consolidated financial results on Monday, August 9, 2021 and will also conduct a webcast and conference call at 10:15 a.m. Hawaii time (4:15 p.m. Eastern time) that same day to discuss its consolidated earnings, including American's earnings, and 2021 guidance. 

Parties in the U.S. may listen to the conference call by dialing (844) 834-0652. International parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (412) 317-5198. Parties may also access presentation materials and/or listen to the conference call by visiting the conference call/webcast link on HEI's website at www.hei.com under the "Investor Relations" section, sub-heading "News and Events — Events and Presentations."

A replay will be available online and via phone. The online replay will be available on HEI's website about two hours after the event. An audio replay will also be available about two hours after the event through August 23, 2021. To access the audio replay, dial (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and enter passcode 10157240.

HEI and Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com, as a means of disclosing additional information. Such disclosures will be included on HEI's website in the Investor Relations section. Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor the Investor Relations section of HEI's website at www.hei.com in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric's and American's press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference.

Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms to review documents filed with and issued by the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings.

HEI supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utility, Hawaiian Electric; provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through American, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions; and helps advance Hawaii's clean energy and sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and HEI's other periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, American and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.    

 

American Savings Bank, F.S.B.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)

 





Three months ended 



Six months ended June 30

(in thousands)



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



June 30, 2020



2021



2020

Interest and dividend income





















Interest and fees on loans



$

51,026





$

49,947





$

53,541





$

100,973





$

109,086



Interest and dividends on investment securities



11,040





8,673





6,288





19,713





15,718



Total interest and dividend income



62,066





58,620





59,829





120,686





124,804



Interest expense





















Interest on deposit liabilities



1,281





1,462





3,071





2,743





6,658



Interest on other borrowings



23





27





75





50





388



Total interest expense



1,304





1,489





3,146





2,793





7,046



Net interest income



60,762





57,131





56,683





117,893





117,758



Provision for credit losses



(12,207)





(8,435)





15,133





(20,642)





25,534



Net interest income after provision for credit losses



72,969





65,566





41,550





138,535





92,224



Noninterest income





















Fees from other financial services



5,464





5,073





3,102





10,537





7,673



Fee income on deposit liabilities



3,904





3,863





2,897





7,767





8,010



Fee income on other financial products



2,201





2,442





1,212





4,643





3,084



Bank-owned life insurance



1,624





2,561





1,673





4,185





2,467



Mortgage banking income



1,925





4,300





6,252





6,225





8,252



Gain on sale of investment securities, net







528





9,275





528





9,275



Other income, net



76





272





(251)





348





162



Total noninterest income



15,194





19,039





24,160





34,233





38,923



Noninterest expense





















Compensation and employee benefits



27,670





28,037





25,079





55,707





50,856



Occupancy



5,100





4,969





5,442





10,069





10,709



Data processing



4,533





4,351





3,849





8,884





7,686



Services



2,475





2,862





2,474





5,337





5,283



Equipment



2,394





2,222





2,290





4,616





4,629



Office supplies, printing and postage



978





1,044





1,049





2,022





2,390



Marketing



665





648





379





1,313





1,181



FDIC insurance



788





816





751





1,604





853



Other expense1



3,568





2,554





7,063





6,122





11,257



Total noninterest expense



48,171





47,503





48,376





95,674





94,844



Income before income taxes



39,992





37,102





17,334





77,094





36,303



Income taxes



9,708





7,546





3,320





17,254





6,528



Net income



$

30,284





$

29,556





$

14,014





$

59,840





$

29,775



Comprehensive income (loss)



$

47,283





$

(16,198)





$

13,734





$

31,085





$

49,342



OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)

















Return on average assets



1.38





1.40





0.72





1.39





0.79



Return on average equity



16.76





16.04





8.00





16.40





8.57



Return on average tangible common equity



18.92





18.06





9.07





18.48





9.72



Net interest margin



2.98





2.95





3.21





2.97





3.46



Efficiency ratio



63.42





62.36





59.84





62.89





60.53



Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding



0.04





0.18





0.49





0.11





0.46



As of period end





















Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment



1.03





1.00





0.86











Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding



1.51





1.73





1.50











Tangible common equity to tangible assets



7.5





7.3





7.9











Tier-1 leverage ratio



8.0





8.3





8.4











Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)



$

23.0





$

5.0





$





$

28.0





$

28.0



The three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 include approximately $0.1 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of certain direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. The three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 include approximately $3.7 million and $3.8 million, respectively, of certain significant direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. These costs for the first six months of 2020, which have been recorded in Other expense, include $2.3 million of compensation expense and $1.1 million of enhanced cleaning and sanitation costs.



 

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

 

American Savings Bank, F.S.B.

BALANCE SHEETS DATA

(Unaudited)



(in thousands)

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020



Assets

















Cash and due from banks



$

115,567





$

178,422



Interest-bearing deposits



105,800





114,304



Cash and cash equivalents



221,367





292,726



Investment securities









Available-for-sale, at fair value



2,509,906





1,970,417



Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost



375,655





226,947



Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost



10,000





8,680



Loans held for investment



5,184,459





5,333,843



Allowance for credit losses



(78,252)





(101,201)



Net loans



5,106,207





5,232,642



Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value



50,877





28,275



Other



553,702





554,656



Goodwill



82,190





82,190



Total assets



$

8,909,904





$

8,396,533



Liabilities and shareholder's equity









Deposit liabilities–noninterest-bearing



$

2,868,770





$

2,598,500



Deposit liabilities–interest-bearing



5,004,660





4,788,457



Other borrowings



129,665





89,670



Other



166,419





183,731



Total liabilities



8,169,514





7,660,358



Common stock



1





1



Additional paid-in capital



352,888





351,758



Retained earnings



401,310





369,470



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes









     Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities

$

(8,815)





$

19,986





     Retirement benefit plans

(4,994)



(13,809)



(5,040)



14,946



Total shareholder's equity



740,390





736,175



Total liabilities and shareholder's equity



$

8,909,904





$

8,396,533



 

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

 

Contact:

Julie R. Smolinski

Telephone: (808) 543-7300



Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Sustainability

E-mail:  ir@hei.com

 

