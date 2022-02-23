WAUSAU, Wis., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over 40 years, the Annual Conference of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) has been the premier meeting for scientific studies and clinical breakthroughs in laser and energy-based technologies for patient care. ASLMS 2022, the 41st Annual Conference, will bring the world's leading clinicians and scientists together to explore the most recent advancements.
ASLMS 2022 will be held April 27-30, 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Two pre-conference sessions will take place on April 27 and the 3-day conference begins on April 28.
"I am very much looking forward to our Annual Conference in 2022, which will be the first in-person meeting since 2019," said Henry H.L. Chan, MD, PhD, FRCP, ASLMS President. "The overall program chairpersons, Dr. J. Stuart Nelson and Dr. Fernanda Sakamoto, are working very hard to ensure great success for this meeting.
The meeting will consist of both CME and non-CME activities and in doing so, promote research, education, and improved clinical care in the biomedical application of laser and energy-based devices. I do believe this coming conference will be of top tier and in doing so, meet the expectations of our membership. "
ASLMS 2022 will feature two prominent keynote speakers.
On Thursday, April 28, neuroscientist Ardem Patapoutian, PhD will share how his laboratory identified and characterized the molecules involved in sensing pressure. Dr. Patapoutian, together with David Julius, PhD, received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2021 for the discovery of receptors for temperature (TRPV1) and touch (PIEZO2). These ion channels play an essential role in sensing touch, pain, and physiological processes including blood pressure, respiration, and urinary bladder control.
"Dr. Patapoutian's work is focused on understanding how different stimuli are perceived by the human body, opening the door for the development of new drugs and devices to treat a host of medical conditions," Sakamoto said. "It is an honor to have Dr. Patapoutian share his knowledge and personal achievements in our 2022 ASLMS Annual Conference."
On Saturday, April 30, Bruce Tromberg, PhD, Director of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will reveal how NIBIB was involved with the pandemic response, which presented new opportunities for accelerating innovation from in vitro diagnostics to medical imaging.
"Dr. Bruce Tromberg is a prolific scientist and inventor who has developed, translated, and commercialized pioneering optical technologies in areas such as breast cancer, vascular disease, and metabolism, using light to image and conduct therapy at the molecular, cellular, and tissue levels," Nelson said. "In his role as NIBIB Director, Bruce has been at the forefront of the national and international effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and we look forward to his timely presentation at our Annual Conference."
Other program highlights for 2022 include the abstract sessions where authors will first present their cutting-edge research in the field of lasers and energy-based devices (EBD). Hundreds of abstracts will be presented across multiple specialties and topics.
Each day features a morning Plenary session to bring all attendees together. The Thursday session features keynote speaker Dr. Ardem Patapoutian and a long-standing attendee favorite session, Cutting Edge, led by Dr. J. Stuart Nelson. The Friday session features the Magic Wand biomedical research and innovation session, led by Drs. R. Rox Anderson and Omar Ibrahimi. The Saturday session features keynote speaker Dr. Bruce Tromberg and a second Cutting Edge session, led by Dr. Fernanda Sakamoto.
The conference will also feature two Tech Connect sessions, where the experts openly share their perspectives regarding specific devices, technologies, and procedural approaches. Topics include skin tightening, skin rejuvenation, body contouring/fat, picosecond, and vascular.
During the Industry Learning Labs in the Exhibit Hall, attendees will have an opportunity for a hands-on experience with the devices. The program features other industry-driven content through center stage presentations, power hour sessions, and company-endorsed workshops.
While ASLMS is excited to return to its popular in-person format, live streaming of many of the sessions will also be available for those who cannot attend in person. The Society offers complimentary registration to qualified members of the press who wish to attend the conference. For more information about all registration options, visit https://www.aslms.org/annual-conference-2022.
