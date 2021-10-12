(PRNewsfoto/American Agricultural Insurance Company)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Agricultural Insurance Company (AmericanAg) announced that Tim Smith, Senior Vice President of Operations, will be retiring December 31, 2021, after 43 years with the Farm Bureau® family of insurance companies.

Tim began his career at COUNTRY Financial, where he spent 26 years in various home office and field underwriting positions. He joined AmericanAg in May 2004 as a Property Underwriting Manager and in 2008 was promoted to Vice President of Underwriting, with an area of responsibility that also included product development, corporate risk, and the American Agricultural Insurance Agency. In the years that followed, he led the development of several turnkey products, managed the AmericanAg Broker Assumed department, and went on to assume responsibility of the Claims and newly created Marketing departments. Tim was named Senior Vice President of Operations in 2019.

"I want to congratulate Tim on his retirement," said Janet Katz, Executive Vice President and CEO of AmericanAg. "His contributions to our company have been invaluable, and his leadership will truly be missed."

About AmericanAg

American Agricultural Insurance Company (AmericanAg) ranks among the top domestic reinsurers in the United States. The company is a direct provider of reinsurance to Farm Bureau® insurance companies and participates in assumed U.S. and international reinsurance programs through the broker marketplace. Since 1948, AmericanAg has provided reinsurance services that promote the financial strength and success of its clients, and the company continues to expand its presence in new markets around the world. AmericanAg is rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit aaic.com.

