IRVINE, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compete for the title of America's Top Project at the country's largest Opportunity Zone Expo in Denver on July 15-16! This shark tank-style Opportunity Zone competition will have eight developers pitch their projects to a panel of honorary judges for a chance to capture the coveted Top Project or the Most Impactful project award!
The Opportunity Zone Expo will also celebrate the winners of the Top 25 OZ Influencers of 2020 during a special reception following the keynote speech by Colorado Governor Jared Polis. He will share how his state is encouraging the OZ initiative and promotes it for increased recovery, expansion and investment.
The in-person expo follows the success of the company's sold-out conference series and is set to again be the nation's largest event in the Opportunity Zone (OZ) investment industry. Hundreds of industry professionals will network and learn from moderated panels, impressive keynote speeches and companies in our large exhibitor hall. Participants will include fund managers, attorneys, real estate developers, tax specialists, investment banks, potential investors and government officials.
More than 30 distinguished speakers will discuss the latest about launching your own Qualified Opportunity Fund, how to structure your OZ investment and execute deals, what role the OZ funds can play in your capital stack and how to get a ROI while making a difference with ESG investing. Participants can also learn how the coronavirus pandemic has changed the OZ landscape and how the Biden Administration may impact the industry moving forward.
"Opportunity Zones continue to provide unmatched economic opportunities across the United States, especially to revitalize the economy and distressed communities," said Ali Jahangiri, CEO of OpportunityZone.com. "By providing tax incentives, Opportunity Zones are benefiting both investors, funds and thousands of residents in local communities that will reap the benefits of revitalization, business investment and jobs. The zones are a win-win for everyone involved, and our expo brings the key players in the industry together to make it happen."
"In addition, our newest feature – America's Top Project - is drawing a lot of attention of developers who want to share their project vision to compete for the coveted title. The competition is spurring economic development in Opportunity Zones while recognizing the most innovative and successful projects."
Headquartered in California, the Opportunity Zone Magazine and OpportunityZone.com mentor industry leaders about beneficial tax incentives through the Opportunity Zone community development program established by Congress under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Specifically created within the act are Opportunity Zones, which are low-income communities that are attractive for investment because they offer tax incentives to investors. There are 8,700 zones in all 50 U.S. states, five territories and Washington, D.C.
For more information, visit http://www.opportunityzone.com
For tickets, sign up at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-opportunity-zone-expo-tickets-154331119533?aff=Editorial2021OZ
Media Contact
Marie Ekberg Padilla, Opportunity Zone Magazine, +1 (949) 293-0829, marie@opportunityzone.com
SOURCE Opportunity Zone Expo