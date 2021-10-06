WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 Amerigol LATAM Cup will be streaming exclusively on HockeyTV and will be free to watch live from anywhere in the world.
Waterloo, Ontario (October 6, 2021) HockeyTech, has partnered with Amerigol International Hockey Association to be the exclusive streaming provider for the 2021 Amerigol LATAM Cup. Friends, family, and fans can watch the entire event live for free, exclusively on HockeyTV.
The 2021 Amerigol LATAM Cup brings Latin American and Caribbean hockey to North America, where players can proudly wear their native country's uniform and represent their national flag for an exciting weekend of hockey on a large stage. The 2021 Amerigol LATAM Cup will be taking place from October 14-17, 2021 at the Florida Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, Florida.
"Streaming the LATAM Cup live on HockeyTV and making it free to watch live, brings an unprecedented level of awareness and accessibility to the Latin American and Caribbean hockey community." said HockeyTech President, Stewart Zimmel. "Hockey has always been an inclusive sport, and all players, regardless of their nationality share the same love and passion for the game."
The event brings teams from Argentina, Brazil, The Caribbean, Central America, Chile, Columbia, Jamaica, Lebanon, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South America, USA, and Venezuela to the Florida Panthers IceDen where a total of 68 scheduled games will be played across 3 rinks. Division finals will be taking place on October 17, 2021.
For the full schedule, visit: https://www.hockeytv.com/event/2493
Fans from around the world can watch and cheer on their favorite national league from many devices, including web browsers, tablets, mobile phones, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and Roku.
"We are extremely grateful and excited that through our partnership with HockeyTV, we will be able to offer all of our live games to watch online at no cost." Said Amerigol President, Juan Carlos Otero. "During these early stages of growing the game of hockey in non-traditional markets, it is very important to reach as wide of an audience as possible. HockeyTV has been the leading platform for streaming hockey games online and I could not be happier to have their support."
Games from the 2021 LATAM Cup can also be downloaded to watch them back at any time, allowing players to build player resumes, add videos to the family archive, and re-live the biggest moments of the LATAM Cup with family and friends.
How to watch the 2021 LATAM Cup on HockeyTV:
1) Visit http://www.HockeyTV.com
2) Sign up for a free account
3) Visit the event link: https://www.hockeytv.com/event/2493
4) Select the game you would like to watch and enjoy.
About HockeyTech
HockeyTech has been Digitally Powering Hockey since 2012. HockeyTech has become a global leader in hockey-related technologies, partnering with over 75 leagues from around the world. HockeyTech provides on-demand streaming services, live scoring and statistics, full-featured league websites & mobile apps, and a fully automated camera technology. HockeyTech live streams tens of thousands of games annually on HockeyTV and offers over 130,000 games to watch on-demand. HockeyTech is a wholly owned subsidiary of FloSports. To learn more, visit HockeyTech.com. To learn more about FloSports, visit FloSports.tv.
About Amerigol
The mission of the Amerigol International Hockey Assoc. is to provide hockey players in Latin America and the Caribbean the opportunity to showcase their talent and raise awareness of hockey in their countries, while at the same time growing the game within these same communities in North America. To learn more, visit http://www.AmerigolHockey.com
Media Contact
Aman Bhogal, HockeyTech, (226) 240-7164, abhogal@hockeytech.com
