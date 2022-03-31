Ameris Bancorp logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ameris Bancorp)

ATLANTA, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") announced today that it intends to release its first quarter 2022 financial results in a press release after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. H. Palmer Proctor, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Nicole S. Stokes, Chief Financial Officer, and Jon S. Edwards, Chief Credit Officer, will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (or 1-929-526-1599 for international participants). The conference call access code is 418399. A replay of the call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call until May 11, 2022. To listen to the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403. The conference replay access code is 542280.  The financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and the parent of Ameris Bank, a Georgia state-chartered bank. Ameris Bank currently has 165 branches in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

