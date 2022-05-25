20 Year Mortgage- & Finance-Industry Veteran to Oversee Business Strategy & All Retail Production for Fast-Growing Mortgage Lender
ATLANTA, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, one of the country's fastest growing privately held mortgage lenders in the nation, announced the appointment of Gurp Bhandal as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Retail Production.
Bhandal brings more than two decades of experience to the team, working with some of the largest mortgage and finance companies including Citi and Guaranteed Rate Affinity. In his new role, Bhandal will oversee all Retail Production responsibilities and direct Amerisave's business strategy, guiding leadership teams across the country in their efforts to enhance profitability and increase originations.
With a strong track record of building high-performing sales teams, he will also play a prominent role in developing the next generation of talent to continue the company's vision of offering industry-leading tech, low rates and best of the best client experience.
"It's always an exciting adventure joining a new team when they're in the midst of explosive growth, which is a big attraction I had to AmeriSave. In the past year, the company has proven the ability to stay nimble, yet strategic during a volatile market, all while staying laser focused on adaptability and innovation to provide the best experience to its clients. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with and continue to build out the highly skilled AmeriSave team and look forward to leveraging my expertise to further the company's retail production division and overall business strategy into new markets."
"We remain dedicated to equipping our executive team with individuals who have proven to be leaders in their respective fields. Gurp is a client-centric sales leader who leads with optimism and positivity, and we are proud to have him as a part of our team," said Leif Boyd, Chief Production Officer at AmeriSave. "He believes in the entrepreneurial spirit and in challenging the status quo to find better ways to serve his teams, business partners, and clients. We look forward to seeing the work he does for our retail production division."
For more information about AmeriSave, visit amerisave.com/.
To learn more about AmeriSave, please reach out to Peter Schwartz at pschwartz@amerisave.com / 916-770-0053
About AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation
Founded in 2002, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation is a leading mortgage lender best known for pioneering the first truly digital mortgage experience to borrowers. With six major loan centers located across the U.S., AmeriSave is a direct-to-consumer lender, licensed in 49 states and D.C., FNMA, FHLMC, GNMA approved. For more information, visit amerisave.com. NMLS ID #1168.
Media Contact
Taylor Tiner, Serendipit Consulting, +1 480-652-9394, Taylor@serendipitconsulting.com
SOURCE AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation