FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amerisure is pleased to announce George Pavarini has joined the organization as vice president, liability technical claims.
In this role, Pavarini will lead the claims litigation management and technical lines of business for Amerisure, including commercial auto and liability. He will also be responsible for strategy and processes surrounding claims coverage and high severity/high complexity claim handling including construction defect and environmental claims.
"We are pleased to welcome George to the operational leadership team at Amerisure," said Steve Donnelley, chief claims officer at Amerisure. "His proven leadership skills and extensive industry knowledge will be crucial in directing the operational execution of strategies to enhance loss cost and expense control achievements."
Pavarini most recently served as vice president of ceded reinsurance for RiverStone Resources in New Hampshire, where he managed performance, staffing and budgeting of the claims, litigation, and billing & finance units. He was also second vice president of complex claims for Travelers Insurance, leading the unit responsible for the largest and most complex auto, general liability and property damage claims. Prior to that, George served as senior vice president, head of legal compliance, Americas for Swiss Re Group, where he led the overall execution of the compliance function.
Pavarini earned a Bachelor of Arts from Emory University in Georgia, and a Juris Doctorate in Environmental Law from the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University in New York.
About Amerisure Insurance
Amerisure is an insurance organization charged with creating exceptional value for its Partners For Success® agencies and policyholders. As an A-rated (Excellent) property and casualty insurance company licensed in 50 states, Amerisure provides a comprehensive line of insurance products to protect businesses focused in construction, manufacturing and healthcare through strategically located Core Service Centers. For more information, visit amerisure.com.
Media Contact
Marilyn Banes, Amerisure, 2484267914, mbanes@amerisure.com
SOURCE Amerisure