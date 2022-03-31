Amerisure is pleased to announce the launch of a new specialty division: Amerisure Surety. The new business is managed by Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company and will leverage select agency relationships to offer contract surety products.
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amerisure is pleased to announce the launch of a new specialty division: Amerisure Surety. The new business is managed by Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company and will leverage select agency relationships to offer contract surety products.
The surety leadership team joins Amerisure with a strong history of established market relationships and industry expertise.
"I am thrilled to welcome talented and experienced leaders, Michael Ito and Aaron Green, to oversee our surety solution," said Greg Crabb, president and CEO at Amerisure. "Surety business is a natural fit for Amerisure, given our targeted focus on construction, and will help advance our expertise and capabilities in this market."
Headquartered in Farmington Hills, the surety group will operate selectively through surety specialists and dedicated agents who take a service-oriented and consultative approach to understanding client needs. The surety team will report to Amerisure chief financial officer and treasurer Chris Spaude.
"True partnerships are a critical component of the established Amerisure culture," said Michael Ito, senior vice president of surety at Amerisure. "We are very excited to build sustainable, agent-centric partnerships and offer surety solutions in a service model consistent with Amerisure's trusted vision."
The foundational pillars of the new division — highly valued exclusivity, agency-driven processes, and superior service — underscore the team's focus on establishing selective, long-term agency partnerships.
"The agent is our customer — period. Our focus is on enhancing the agent's role in the process to ensure everyone receives the most value out of the relationship," said Aaron Green, vice president of surety at Amerisure. "We look forward to further strengthening the Amerisure brand with a valuable product."
Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit Amerisure.com.
