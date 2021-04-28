FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amerisure is pleased to announce Jessica Soufrine has been promoted to vice president of field marketing & underwriting (FMU).
In this role, Soufrine will lead the organization's underwriting operations and relationship management activities. Located in Amerisure's Dallas Core Service Center (CSC), she will report to Amerisure's Senior Vice President of Field Underwriting & Partnerships, Matt Ford.
"Jessica's tenure with Amerisure, industry experience and technical expertise will be instrumental in helping Amerisure achieve its strategic and operational objectives," said Ford. "She will lead our field marketing & underwriting department in driving profitable growth with Amerisure's Partners For Success® agencies."
Soufrine joined Amerisure's Charlotte CSC in 2008 as a developmental marketing underwriter before transferring to the Atlanta CSC in 2010 as a marketing underwriter. In 2014, she was named marketing underwriter of the year in Amerisure's Champions Through Excellence program and, in the same year, she relocated to the company's Dallas CSC as FMU manager. She was promoted to assistant vice president of FMU in 2017 and was most recently promoted to regional vice president of FMU in Amerisure's west region in March of 2019.
Soufrine earned a bachelor's degree in advertising from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, before beginning her insurance career as a property claims adjuster for Travelers in 2006.
Amerisure is an insurance organization charged with creating exceptional value for its Partners For Success® agencies and policyholders. As an A rated (Excellent) property and casualty insurance company licensed in 50 states, Amerisure provides a comprehensive line of insurance products to protect businesses focused in construction, manufacturing, and healthcare through strategically located Core Service Centers. For more information, visit amerisure.com.
