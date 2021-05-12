Succession Resource Group, Inc. is a succession consulting firm specialized in helping financial professionals value, protect, merge/acquire, and develop exit strategies for their business. With decades of combined industry experience, SRG possesses a unique combination of skills, resources, and expertise to help advisors understand the value of their business, develop strategies to improve that value, protect it with comprehensive contingency and succession plans, and grow through acquisition. (PRNewsfoto/Succession Resource Group, Inc.)