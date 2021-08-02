LINCOLN, R.I., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amica Insurance is proud to announce it will be the Official Auto, Home and Life Insurance Partner of the BMW Car Club of America (BMW CCA) through April 2024.
Amica is the oldest mutual insurer of automobiles in the country. It also offers home, marine, personal umbrella liability and life insurance products. The company is known for providing exceptional, personalized service to its loyal policyholders, and that service excellence is consistently recognized by leading consumer organizations.
"We're excited to partner with the BMW CCA and look forward to serving the club's members who place their auto, home and life insurance needs with Amica," said Gerald Flynn, Assistant Vice President at Amica. "Like BMW, Amica has been perfecting its craft for over a century."
Regarding claim-related repairs on BMWs, Amica will only use original, BMW-manufactured crash parts for policyholders. Amica is also working with certified BMW collision repair shops, and will warranty all repairs for the life of the vehicle ownership.
To learn more about the partnership, visit Amica.com/BMW-CCA or call 844-677-7702. And to learn more about the BMW Car Club of America, or to join the club, visit bmwcca.org.
About Amica Insurance
Amica is the longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles in the U.S. A direct writer, Amica also offers home, life, marine and umbrella insurance, as well as annuities.
Founded on the principles of outstanding service, Amica creates peace of mind and builds enduring relationships with its customers. That mission is shared and supported by thousands of employees across the country.
