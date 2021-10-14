SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Demand for home care is at an all-time high in North America, driven by aging populations, patient preference and more recently - the impact of COVID-19 on senior living facilities. FirstVisit, a private duty home care software platform, is expanding to serve this market.
Led by former home care agency owner Dan Bofoya, FirstVisit will double their team over the next six months to meet this growing demand - focusing on roles in user experience, customer support, marketing and product development.
"Inspired by my mother's career path as a Personal Support Worker, I owned and operated a home care agency with over 200 caregivers and 100 clients for several years. After countless hours grappling with bloated software and ultimately creating a myriad of workarounds to make the platform fit our operational needs, it became clear agencies need a clean and efficient technology solution to run their businesses," said Bofoya. "I founded FirstVisit on that vision. I'm looking for people to join me on this purpose-driven journey."
David Sibley, FirstVisit's Lead Developer, shares this vision with Bofoya. "Growing up, my mother worked in community care nursing so I was naturally drawn to Dan's mission to simplify home care technology," said Sibley. "Agencies have to be reactive, particularly in these chaotic times. They don't have time to waste. Our team is deeply motivated to provide agencies with a user-friendly and cost-effective technology platform.
Like Bofoya and Sibley, many FirstVisit employees have a personal connection to the home care industry. Jesse Rolheiser, Senior Software Developer, comes from such a background - his wife is an Registered Nurse who works both in home care and in hospital. As the FirstVisit grows and expands, Bofoya will continue to prioritize building a team with roots in the home care industry.
"It is possible and preferred for seniors to age at home," says Bofoya. "Our lean and user-friendly platform allows agencies to run their business efficiently. By growing FirstVisit, we can enable more agencies to deliver safe and dignified care at their clients' homes."
About FirstVisit
FirstVisit is a home care software platform for small and medium-sized private duty agencies. Founded by an agency owner, FirstVisit's user-friendly and cost-effective platform enables its users to focus on their operations by minimizing administrative complexity. Features include scheduling, reporting, mobile app, billing and more.
Learn more about FirstVisit at https://firstvisitsoftware.com/ or by emailing Dan Bofoya at info@firstvisitsoftware.com
Media Contact
Rafael Pavlovic, Firstvisit Software Inc., +1 (415) 805-6639, rafael@firstvisitsoftware.com
SOURCE FirstVisit Software, Inc.