CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cosmetic companies are facing a legal and regulatory environment that is growing in complexity, with an increase in class action litigation and state regulatory requirements across the country and particularly in California. In response, a leading boutique law firm to the industry is expanding its depth with the addition of Angela Diesch as a partner in California. The firm opened its California office last year with two leading defenders of consumer class actions, William Cole and Matthew Orr, and plans to continue its expansion.
Ms. Diesch represents cosmetics and other companies in all aspects of FDA, FTC and USDA regulatory compliance, as well as compliance with California centric rules, including its Organic Products Act, Proposition 65, VOC rules, and the reporting requirements under the California's Safe Cosmetics Program and Fragrance and Flavor Ingredient Right to Know Act of 2020. As a litigator, Ms. Diesch also defends companies against competitor challenges and class action lawsuits. In addition, she also serves as the Chair of NSF International's Joint Committee on Good Manufacturing Practices for Cosmetics which recently published the NSF/ANSI 355-3-2021 standard, providing a standardized approach for auditing to determine the level of compliance of cosmetic products to ISO 22716 Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs).
"California has become the epicenter of both state-specific regulatory requirements and the cosmetics and natural products industries," said Ivan Wasserman, managing partner of Amin Talati Wasserman. "We are so fortunate to have an attorney of Angela's stature spearhead our regulatory practice in the state, and help guide our clients through the state and federal regulatory maze."
"As a boutique firm with a national footprint that is dedicated to the cosmetics industry and other industries I serve, Amin Talati Wasserman was the clear choice for a new home for me and my clients," said Diesch. "In addition to expanding the depth and breadth of the regulatory and litigation support I provide clients, the firm's sophisticated trademark and patent practices will allow me to expand the scope of services I can offer them. I am honored to join the firm and look forward to working with its incredible roster of attorneys and clients."
