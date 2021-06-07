EDMONTON, Alberta, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amity Industrial today announces a major new branding initiative coinciding with the opening of their new Kindersley, Saskatchewan office. By adding Kindersley to their growing supply network, Amity is now better able to support industrial initiatives with a new distribution touchpoint and drop location. These milestones are a major move for Amity Industrial on its mission to safely supply and help grow industry across the country by providing reliable, quality PVF and parts as they continue to find new opportunities in today's challenging industrial environment.
"At Amity Industrial we understand just how challenging today's ever evolving and highly demanding market affects our customers. Our commitment is unwavering, we look forward to adapting and developing our capacity and capabilities to meet and exceed our customers' requirements to help ensure their success," says Stephen Forberg, President at Amity Industrial.
This news comes in the wake of many other recent initiatives and accomplishments, including: a dramatic new responsive website designed for an enhanced online experience; a new, expanded inventory list, and; additional new logistical drop points.
To learn more about Amity's new brand and location, go to http://www.amityind.com
Amity is a full-service PVF and parts distributor capable of supporting the entire scope of large fabrication and build projects while still maintaining the agility and responsiveness of a small business. With over 40 years of experience, they have developed a reputation for client engagement and a team of experts capable of sourcing virtually any part.
