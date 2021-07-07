CLEVELAND, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AML RightSource ("AMLRS"), the leading firm focused on fighting financial crime for our clients and the world, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Blue Umbrella Limited ("Blue Umbrella"), increasing the breadth of compliance services and technology solutions available to corporates and financial institutions.
Founded in 2009, Blue Umbrella offers third-party compliance technology and due diligence services using custom automated workflows to corporate clients across a range of industries, including technology, food and agriculture, life sciences, and financial services. Blue Umbrella's differentiated technology platform and 200 team members support clients across Asia, Latin America, Europe, and North America.
Allan Matheson, CEO of Blue Umbrella, stated, "We're delighted to be joining forces with AML RightSource to integrate our technology offerings and custom due diligence processes into their suite of client-centered compliance solutions. Together, we can provide end-to-end solutions to corporate and financial service clients around the world, better supporting their compliance activities and efforts to reinforce ethical corporate and individual behavior."
Allan will continue to lead strategy for Blue Umbrella as Vice Chairman and contribute to strategic initiatives across the AML RightSource group.
"We are very excited to bring Allan and the Blue Umbrella team onboard. Their sophistication, innovation, and commitment to high-quality service sets them apart in the compliance technology industry," stated Frank Ewing, Chief Executive Officer at AMLRS, "With our collective capabilities and footprint, we are now able to address and support a broader range of our clients' governance, risk and compliance needs around the globe."
AML RightSource is backed by Gridiron Capital, LLC ("Gridiron Capital"), a leading investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams.
About Blue Umbrella Limited
Blue Umbrella provides due diligence research and innovative third-party compliance technologies. Combining global research excellence with disruptive RegTech SaaS solutions, Blue Umbrella serves multinational corporations and mid-size companies working in technology, manufacturing, life sciences, defense/aerospace, agriculture, energy, finance, and consumer goods, as well as top-tier investment banks. With a global presence and local focus, Blue Umbrella helps compliance teams increase automation and efficiency, reduce costs, and gain critical understanding of their partners, vendors, and agents. Learn more at blueumbrella.com.
About AML RightSource, LLC
AML RightSource is the leading firm focused on fighting financial crime for our clients and the world. AMLRS provides custom solutions to financial institutions, FinTechs, money service businesses, and corporations. Using a blend of highly-trained anti-financial crime professionals, cutting edge technology tools, and industry leading consultants, AML RightSource assists clients with their Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), transaction monitoring, client onboarding (KYC), enhanced due diligence (EDD), and risk management needs. We support clients in meeting day-to-day compliance tasks, urgent projects, and strategic changes. Our global staff of more than 2,000 highly trained analysts and subject matter experts is the industry's largest team of full-time compliance professionals. AML RightSource is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. For more information, visit: http://www.amlrightsource.com.
About Gridiron Capital
Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry-leaders in branded consumer, B2B and B2C services, and niche industrial segments in the United States and Canada. We help transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. As a team led by former operators and entrepreneurs, we know what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis. Additional information is available on the firm's website: gridironcapital.com.
Media Contact
Joe McNamara, AML RightSource, +1 2163022193, jmcnamara@amlrightsource.com
SOURCE AML RightSource