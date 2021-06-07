WALLINGFORD, Conn., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amphenol Broadband Solutions (ABS), the emerging connectivity leader for the broadband industry is pleased to announce the addition of Cabelcon, a former subsidiary of Corning Optical Communications, to provide an expanded platform for ABS' capabilities in the European market, while adding to its growing product portfolio. Cabelcon is headquartered in Vordingborg, Denmark and designs and manufactures high technology connectors and interconnect assemblies for broadband and other communications markets.
"We are excited to join Amphenol Broadband Solutions," said Peter Rasmussen, General Manager of Cabelcon. "Our products, such as the TrueSplit™ and TrueDrop™ connectors will provide ABS' customers with greater options to serve their subscribers." The products are among those on display in the ABS ANGA COM digital showroom.
Rounding out Amphenol's two-pronged approach at ANGA COM is the recent acquisition of Sachsenkabel, who will show their product portfolio for the telecommunications sector at the virtual show. The high-precision and customizable optical assembly solutions built by the company will provide further fibre optic capabilities within the growing European broadband market and beyond.
"For 30 years, we have been providing the latest in fibre connectivity solutions for the German and international markets," said Silvia Duus, General Manager of Sachsenkabel. "We look forward to discussing our latest technology at ANGA COM." When looking for the company, its digital showroom is listed as LWL-Sachsenkabel GmbH at the virtual event.
"ABS is extremely pleased to add additional copper and fibre interconnect and IoT solutions from these companies to our broad range of offerings," said Darrell Galasso, General Manager of Amphenol Broadband Solutions. "They will augment the ABS business and significantly expand our capabilities in Broadband interconnect solutions."
Complete solutions from Amphenol Broadband Solutions, Cabelcon and Sachsenkabel may be experienced at the ANGA COM DIGITAL 2021 virtual event, June 8-10, 2021. The companies invite you to visit their digital showrooms to view comprehensive broadband offerings and experience our International Conference Panel discussion on DOCSIS 3.1 – Empowering your Network featuring Nick Padfield, Technical Product Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
About Amphenol Broadband Solutions
Amphenol Broadband Solutions (ABS) provides innovative technologies to the world's Broadband Service Providers. Providing optical equipment, coaxial cable, wireless gear, premises hardware and more, Amphenol is uniquely positioned to provide network solutions from head-end to premises across the entire spectrum of broadband network topologies; wireless, copper, fibre and satellite. ABS – providing everything you need to complete your world-class broadband network.
About Cabelcon
Headquartered in Vordingborg, Denmark, Cabelcon, an Amphenol Broadband Solutions company, designs and manufactures high technology connectors and interconnect assemblies for the European broadband and other communications markets.
About Sachsenkabel
LWL-Sachsenkabel GmbH, an Amphenol Company, located in Gornsdorf / Ore mountains, was founded in 1991. Sachsenkabel is one of the leading German manufacturers of fibre optic cabling systems. The focus of the business activities are fibre optic solutions for telecommunications, broadband development, data center, industry and broadcast as well as specialty fibres for demanding laser and spectroscopic applications. Sachsenkabel stands for high-quality and technologically pioneering solutions and has developed into one of the largest specialists for fibre optic assembly in Germany. The high capacity of connector assemblies per day enables flexible and fast realization of customer-specific requirements. Firmly integrated into the economic region of Chemnitz, the company today has a team of more than 100 highly qualified employees and supplies customers at home and abroad.
###
Media contact:
Amphenol Broadband Solutions:
Cathy Cunha, International Marketing Manager
Tel: +1-925-449-2718
Email: ccunha@abs-go.com
Media Contact
Greg Calton, Amphenol Broadband Solutions, +1 925-449-2740, gcalton@abs-go.com
SOURCE Amphenol Broadband Solutions