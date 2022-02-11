STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail Partners, a Deltek Premier Partner, is pleased to announce the promotion of Amy Balassone to account manager. Amy joins the sales team to provide account services for Full Sail Partners' clients throughout the United States. In this position, she works as a liaison between Full Sail Partners and clients to help identify ways to gain more value from their products.
Formerly working exclusively in both marketing and sales, Amy has been with Full Sail Partners for six years. During her tenure, she worked with lead generation, marketing, and our Blackbox Connector sales teams. Through her various positions, Amy has gained an in-depth knowledge of how both the Deltek and Full Sail Partners' products can help to improve business processes and efficiencies. Now as an account manager, she expands on her role in onboarding new clients and supporting existing clients through cloud conversions and add-on modules and services.
"All of my past experiences with Full Sail Partners have really set me up for success in this new role as an account manager," stated Amy Balassone. "I am excited to continue to provide client services with a personal touch."
Full Sail Partners is committed to excellent client service and building partnerships with our clients. As we move further into 2022, we will continue to improve our client management approach to increase engagement with our clients and anticipate their needs. Adding Amy to the account management team demonstrates this commitment to providing attentive and dedicated support to our client base especially as many of them are moving to the Deltek Vantagepoint platform.
"Amy is a very proactive person and being helpful and responsive to clients is something she is passionate about," noted Joel Slater, Product Sales Manager. "She was promoted to account manager not just because of her past successful client service positions but also because she truly cares about what clients say and need."
