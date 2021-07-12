PHILADELPHIA, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philadelphia labor, employment, workers' compensation and family law firm Willig, Williams & Davidson is pleased to announce that Amy L. Rosenberger has been elected a Fellow of The College of Labor and Employment Lawyers.
Election as a Fellow is the highest recognition by a lawyer's colleagues of sustained outstanding performance in the profession, exemplifying integrity, dedication and excellence.
"Being elected as a Fellow of The College of Labor and Employment Lawyers is one of the greatest honors a labor and employment lawyer can achieve, and I am humbled to be included in this distinguished group," said Rosenberger.
Founded in 1995 through an initiative of the Council of The Section of Labor and Employment Law of the American Bar Association, the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers is a nonprofit professional organization recognizing those lawyers who, by long and outstanding service, have distinguished themselves as leaders in the field.
Rosenberger is the sixth member of the firm to have been elected as a Fellow in the College, joining Managing Partner Deborah R. Willig and partners Stuart W. Davidson, Alaine Williams, Nancy B.G. Lassen and Ralph Teti in membership.
In practice for more than 25 years, Rosenberger has dedicated her career to representing working families. She serves as a trusted advisor to unions representing workers in government service, education, transportation, health care, and more. She represents working people and their unions in arbitration and litigation, organizing drives and collective action, and collective bargaining negotiations.
The installation of the 26th class of Fellows will be held Nov. 13, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. The annual induction dinner traditionally is held to coincide with the American Bar Association's Labor and Employment Law Section's Continuing Legal Education conference. With the current class of Fellows, the College now has members representing 46 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and eight Canadian provinces.
About Willig, Williams & Davidson – Willig, Williams & Davidson (http://www.wwdlaw.com) is one of the largest and most respected union-side labor law firms in the United States. The firm has offices in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and Jenkintown Pa., as well as Haddonfield, N.J., and Chicago, Ill. Founded in 1979, Willig, Williams & Davidson focuses on representing labor unions, employee benefit funds and individual working people and their families on a variety of legal fronts, including national, regional and local contract negotiations; election and campaign finance; dispute resolution through mediation, arbitration and litigation; family law matters; benefits law design and compliance issues; discrimination, overtime and unpaid wages, and other employment matters; prepaid legal services for union members; social security disability; and workers' compensation matters in Philadelphia and beyond. Workers inspire us.
