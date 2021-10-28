NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, a long-time partner of An Achievable Dream (AAD), renewed its support for the 2021-2022 year with a $100,000 grant. The Foundation is committed to partnering with organizations like AAD to provide critical mental health and wellness support and the renewal of this grant will provide vital resources to all of AAD's students.
An Achievable Dream is a nationally recognized K-12 program dedicated to bringing equity to education for over 2,000 students in underserved communities in Newport News, Virginia Beach, and Henrico County, Virginia. The non-profit organization was founded as an after-school and summer tennis and tutoring program. The program focuses on cultivating the whole child from students' academic development to their overall health and well-being.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation's support of AAD has provided vital resources for students in need of mental and physical health and wellness support.
"Mental health and wellness play a vital role in all of our lives, but especially in the lives of children," said Jennie Reynolds, Medicaid Plan President for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia. "A lack of mental health education and resources makes it difficult for children to grow into their best selves, and may limit their abilities to overcome life's challenges. The pandemic has only further emphasized the importance of supporting mental health. We are proud to partner with An Achievable Dream to ensure that every Dreamer is prepared to lead a healthy and fulfilling life."
Dr. Lee Vreeland, President and CEO of An Achievable Dream, shares, "The support from the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation provides critical mental and physical health resources to An Achievable Dream's students and families as well as teachers and staff. These resources have been a vital part of our efforts to ensure our entire Dream family is healthy and well during the COVID-19 pandemic. There has never been a greater need than now to make sure our students are fully equipped with the educational tools and opportunities they need to succeed in school and in life. Anthem's partnership helps bring equity to education for more than 2,300 underserved students in Virginia and we deeply appreciate Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation's support."
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation first supported AAD in 2007, providing financial support and partnering with tennis champions, James Blake and Serena Williams, to host a clinic at the An Achievable Dream Tennis Center in a celebration of wellness and to promote healthy lifestyles among students. In recent years, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation-sponsored wellness centers opened at An Achievable Dream schools and hosted a tennis tournament featuring AAD alumni and local celebrity tennis players.
An Achievable Dream, a nonprofit, operates schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools, and Henrico County Public Schools. An Achievable Dream's mission is to develop independent, productive citizens through a Social, Academic, and Moral Education (SAME®). Dedicated to the belief that all children can learn and succeed regardless of socioeconomic background, AAD provides students with additional resources and opportunities to bring equity to education.
The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation LLC, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is the philanthropic arm of Anthem, Inc. The Foundation works to address health equity by focusing on improving the health of the socially vulnerable through strategic partnerships and programs in our communities with an emphasis on maternal child health; mental health; and food as medicine. The Foundation also coordinates the company's year-round Dollars for Dollars program which provides a 100 percent match of associates' donations, as well as its Volunteer Time Off and Dollars for Doers community service programs. ®ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbol are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. To learn more about the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, please visit http://www.anthem.foundation and its blog at https://medium.com/anthemfoundation
