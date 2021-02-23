DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID-19 global pandemic has caused a lot of challenges including how instruction is delivered, face to face, hybrid, blended, and concurrently. Many districts have tried different tools and resources since the beginning of the school year, and now they can clearly see the gaps and challenges presented with the solutions they had adopted. Teachers are struggling to manage multiple logins and platforms, some of the tools lack integration with other applications, lack of depth for instruction to engage students, and parents are overwhelmed.
It is projected that more than 1 billion kids are at risk of falling behind as a result, many of these children face the added risk of never returning to school, undoing years of progress made in education worldwide.
SWYE360 Learning is an innovative ed-tech company that offers an all-in-one collaborative instructional e-learning platform for school districts to deliver hybrid and or blended learning to students anywhere, synchronously and asynchronously. By using SWYE360 teachers will save up to two hours per day, as everything they need is in one place with just one login, including predictive analytics, game mechanics to drive student engagement, two-way parent communication, and the ability to initiate and deliver virtual instruction all in one place. The students will only need one login to engage with their teachers and for their instruction, synchronously and asynchronously.
"As we continue to expand our footprint in the midwest, this is exciting for us to work with an innovative and progressive district that's really looking to make an impact in their student learning outcomes.", says Jacob Makuvire, CEO of SWYE360 Learning.
"I really like that I will be able to see how long students spend on an assignment. The interactive whiteboard without having to switch screens and such will excite my students. I like that parents can readily/easily see when their student is scheduled to be in class.", says one of the 5th-grade Decatur Public School teachers during a professional development session.
To learn more about SWYE360, send an email to partners@swye360.com
About SWYE360 Learning
SWYE360 Learning is an Edtech software company that has developed an e-learning platform to deliver teaching and learning to students anywhere, synchronously and asynchronously. Our vision is that learning should be ubiquitous and tools like SWYE60 in the hands of great teachers can be transformational and impact learning outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.swye360.com and follow @swye360 on Twitter for updates.
About Decatur Public Schools 61
Decatur Public Schools District 61 is a public unit school district in Macon County, Illinois. As of 2018 it was the 26th largest school district in Illinois and had one pre-kindergarten/early learning center, four full K-8 schools, eleven elementary schools with kindergarten through sixth grade, two middle schools, two high schools, and two alternative education programs.
Media Contact
John LeRoy, SWYE360 LEARNING, +1 2142632932, partners@swye360.com
SOURCE SWYE360 LEARNING