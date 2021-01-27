PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today the Anapol Weiss law firm announced that partner Miriam Benton Barish has been promoted to equity shareholder. Miriam has been with Anapol Weiss for 22 years and has established herself as a preeminent, compassionate advocate for the rights of injured victims.
"Anapol Weiss is the kind of firm that really focuses on the issues and the cases that matter the most to people who deserve justice," said Barish. "It's a firm that takes women and women's rights seriously and its influence and impact is continuing to grow. I'm proud to become an equity shareholder, and I am honored and humbled to be able to utilize my expertise and experience to continue to make Anapol Weiss a personal injury powerhouse."
As a partner, Barish has successfully resolved numerous multi-million-dollar cases on behalf of her clients, providing them crucial compensation in the face of tragedy. Importantly, for many years, Miriam's practice has emphasized protecting women who have been victims.
Barish is a member of the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Board of Governors. She's been selected as a Super Lawyer in Pennsylvania from 2013-2020 and has been named among the top 50 women lawyers in Pennsylvania. Her practice focuses on complex personal injury litigation, products liability, toxic torts, premise liability, dram shop cases, construction accidents, and motor vehicle and motorcycle accidents in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Miriam will also take over Anapol Weiss's Vaccine Injury Department.
"We could not be more pleased to add Miriam to our equity shareholder team," said equity shareholder Tom Anapol. "Her experience and her insight will add an important perspective to our firm's leadership team. Our firm and our clients are fortunate to have her."
For more than 40 years, Anapol Weiss has stood up for individuals who have been harmed by negligence, whether it's through the actions of a single individual or a multibillion-dollar corporation. The firm is committed to giving every victim a voice and ensuring that voice is heard.
