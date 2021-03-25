PURCHASE, N.Y., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading experience design and execution company ANC, and digiLED, global experts in LED video display technology, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership that makes ANC the exclusive North American distributor, integrator and service partner for digiLED's LED products, including the company's custom flexible LED, ultra-thin line of products and other experiential LED solutions.
In contrast to standard off-the-shelf LED product lines which have become more readily available commodities, the ANC/digiLED partnership gives owners, developers, architects, and contractors looking for the most advanced digital technology solutions access to innovative products designed to fit the most creative ideas and best visual experiences with the assurance of ANC's trusted design, system integration and ongoing service offerings.
The partnership will combine the robust manufacturing capabilities of digiLED with ANC's nation-wide service arm including hundreds of LED technicians, as well as a 65,000 square-foot repair facility capable of part repair or replacement.
"When you think of a place like a sports book, which requires incredibly fine detail in delivering digital information, or, an immersive space full of curves, those kinds of experiences rely on the latest when it comes to LED technology. With digiLED and ANC, any experience you can imagine, we can deliver," said George Linardos, ANC President and Chief Executive Officer. "As the latest addition to our strategic partner program, our partnership with digiLED illustrates our ever-increasing ability to offer our clients the most innovative product selection to create unforgettable places."
ANC has turned to digiLED products for nearly a decade when projects have required fine pitch, and custom thin or flexible LED. They have partnered on designing and deploying custom and high-profile experiences including the award-winning Cleveland Cavaliers' fully immersive 2.6 mm curved LED Power Portal at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse; the iconic circular 117' wide and 8' tall rotundas featuring more than 14.4 million pixels at the Chase Flagship Branch in New York City; and the premier New York downtown destination, Pier 17 in the Seaport District, featuring no-bezel columns for a continuous run of LED displays. Most recently, ANC integrated more than 3,000 square feet of digiLED's digiTHIN HD to display up-to-the-minute passenger information at the Moynihan Train Hall in New York; as well as a new digital experience at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the Indiana Pacers with a new Center-Hung Scoreboard and premium spaces with digiLED displays
"Together with ANC, we've continuously demonstrated what collaborative innovation and expertise can design and deliver," said Graham Burgess, digiLED CEO. "As we forge ahead with our partnership and look to the future of experience design across industries, we aim to create future generations of products that will continue to create the moments people will remember the most."
About ANC
ANC crafts custom multimedia environments to deliver unforgettable experiences. We transform commercial spaces such as sports arenas, transit hubs, entertainment venues and retail locations through immersive design, execution and service operations. Having more than 20 years of expertise, partners include Westfield World Trade Center, Wells Fargo Center, Lollapalooza, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and colleges and universities across the United States. To learn more about ANC, visit: http://www.anc.com
ANC is part of Learfield IMG College.
About digiLED
digiLED boasts a friendly, knowledgeable, and professional team with unrivaled experience in the LED display screen industry. From product conception and prototyping, through production and quality control in Asian factories, digiLED provides reassurance and eliminates any potential risk of undertaking business directly with China. Each stage of production is rigorously planned and monitored by our technical team in the Far East where every component and element of the manufacturing process is inspected to deliver the most innovative products of the highest quality.
Internationally renowned, digiLED has demonstrated its expertise with previous projects in collaboration with many of the world's leading AV rental companies, including: Bristol Motor Speedway and Live Nation, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers, Ford, Kia and VW. digiLED have generated display solutions for major venues such as the London o2 Arena, Thomson Reuters, Philadelphia Parx Casino, Moynihan Station and Pier 17 in New York as well as Tawar Mall in Doha and for global broadcasters; Sky, BBC, Global Radio, and Swiss TV. digiLED's UK office, The Pixel Depot, is home to Europe's original largest LED showroom and features the most comprehensive range of original LED displays currently on the market for indoor and/or outdoor use.
