SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ancor Capital Partners is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, PMA Photometals of Arizona, Inc. ("PMA" or the "Company"), recently opened a new production facility in Phoenix, Arizona. Established in 1982, PMA is the largest photochemical etching manufacturer in North America. The Company produces products using photochemical etching and other processes for numerous industries worldwide. The Company's offering is differentiated by its: (i) best-in-class quality, (ii) proprietary non-stick coating, (iii) ability to produce intricate designs, and (iv) lasting durability.
The new facility consists of 65,000 square feet of space located at 18008 N. Black Canyon Highway in north-central Phoenix, with tremendous access to major freeways and easy access for employees and customers. "We are very pleased with this new facility as it increases our production efficiencies and consolidates all of our plant operations under one roof," said Jim Everson, President of PMA. "Previously, our facility was located in numerous buildings and separated across the street. By consolidating all our production into one facility, we are far more efficient. We are excited about how this will benefit the long-term value of the Company", continued Everson.
Ray Kingsbury, Partner at Ancor Capital Partners, mentioned, "Over the past year since Jim Everson joined PMA, his vision for the Company has already had a meaningful impact on the business, and we are very pleased to have him lead our team." Everson was previously in an executive leadership role with Keller Electrical Industries, a leading industrial electrical controls manufacturing and services company across the Southwest.
About Ancor Capital Partners
Ancor Capital Partners is a Dallas-based private investment firm with 25+ years of experience investing in lower middle-market companies. Ancor focuses on helping companies reach their next level of growth. Ancor's experienced investment team has the acumen, expertise, and resources to invest wisely in existing successful companies through private equity buyouts. As a seasoned operating partner, Ancor works to operationally optimize businesses, maximize growth opportunities, and instill a lasting culture. With a proven track record of over 50 successful acquisitions, Ancor targets investments in the healthcare, industrials, consumer staples, and emerging industries. For more information, please visit http://www.ancorcapital.com.
Media Contact
Justin Cueto, Ancor Capital Partners, +1 (940) 323-2341, communicate@square205.com
SOURCE Ancor Capital Partners