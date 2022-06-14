Andavi Solutions, LLC, a beverage alcohol software and data analytics technology company, has acquired Business Impact, Inc., a business intelligence and analytics solutions provider focused on the wine & spirits and food & beverage industries.
PHOENIX, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andavi Solutions, LLC, a beverage alcohol software and data analytics technology company, has acquired Business Impact, Inc., a business intelligence and analytics solutions provider focused on the wine & spirits and food & beverage industries. The acquisition will help Andavi meet the growing demand from its customers for complex data ingestion and mapping to provide full visibility into their respective three-tier distribution channels. Business Impact's configurable solutions help transform data into actionable business intelligence and are trusted by leading suppliers and manufacturers across the U.S.
"We are thrilled to add Business Impact's analytics offerings and related data services to Andavi's suite of solutions. The addition of Business Impact's analytics platform and the team's industry knowledge will broaden our solution offering and position us to provide better insights for our customers," commented Lisa Whinnie, CEO of Andavi Solutions.
"With its foundation as a leader in sales execution, data analytics, and retail category management for beverage alcohol, Andavi offers a compelling strategic fit for Business Impact. We believe this combination positions us to accelerate growth and create opportunities for both sets of customers," said Doug Hoogervost, CEO and owner of Business Impact.
Madison Park Group acted as exclusive financial advisor to Andavi Solutions on the transaction.
About Business Impact
Business Impact, Inc. is a powerful data analytics platform for wineries and other customers to transform disparate data into actionable business intelligence. The company leverages proprietary tools for data warehouse connectors, master data mapping and management to deliver fast, reliable, and configurable solutions. The company is built on the core pillars of technical and industry expertise, providing customers with best-in-class data and analytics solutions. https://businessimpactinc.com
About Andavi Solutions
Andavi Solutions is a technology company that delivers leading data-driven software and data analytics solutions to select verticals, with a focus on beverage alcohol. Andavi's founders include executive leaders and investment professionals with extensive experience in software, F&B and CPG. Andavi is backed by Endeavour Capital, an experienced investor across the food and beverage, technology, and supply chain services sectors with a commitment to supporting Andavi's further expansion through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Learn more at http://www.andavisolutions.com.
About Madison Park Group
Madison Park Group is a strategic M&A and capital raising advisor to the global software economy. The firm's principals have sat on both sides of the table, advising disruptors, consolidators, and incumbents as they navigate strategic initiatives. For more information and Madison Park Group's transaction experience, please visit http://www.madisonparkgrp.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Whinnie, Andavi Solutions, 1 1 (888) 547-4505, lisa@andavisolutions.com
SOURCE Andavi Solutions