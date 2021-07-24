BERLIN, Conn., July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sirois Tool announces today that longtime employee Andre Nadeau has been promoted from Operations Manager to the position of President of the company. Nadeau has been a member of Sirois' management team for 12 years, and as president, he will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day management of sales, customer service, engineering, and quality assurance. "Andre has been my right hand since 1994," said Sirois Tool owner Alan Ortner. "He understands every aspect of the business and has a great relationship with all our existing customers. He's shown his commitment to being fair and honest with customers, vendors, and employees."
Ortner was recently elected Chairman of the NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association), and in that role he will serve on their board as well as the board of AMPED (Advanced Manufacturing Practice and Education Development). These two non-profit organizations are focused on supporting and funding manufacturing education, with the dual goals of building skills and increasing awareness of career opportunities in the industry. Because of the extensive travel involved in his new position, Ortner has chosen to hand off day-to-day operation of Sirois Tool to Nadeau and promote him to President. Ortner will retain the title of CEO and will oversee long-term planning as well as financial and legal matters.
"Andre has earned this promotion, and the time is right to recognize him for his outstanding contributions to this company," said Ortner. "This transition will be seamless, because he is already both knowledgeable about and committed to our high standards of customer service, quality, and responsiveness. This move is a win for everyone involved."
About Sirois Tool:
Sirois Tool Co., Inc., was founded in 1960 by Robert Sirois as a cutting tool vendor to Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and others. The business has expanded in the ensuing years to make precision tooling, fixtures, gages and low-volume, precision parts and assemblies for a variety of industries. The company has grown organically and through the acquisitions of Dow Gage in 2005 and North American Spring Tool in 2012. Always locally owned, Sirois Tool continues to strive to be a preferred vendor to all customers, a fair and generous employer, and a good neighbor to the community. To learn more, visit http://www.siroistool.com.
