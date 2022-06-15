A Strategic Leader with Proven HR Experience
CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On June 13, 2022, TalentRise, a national provider of executive search and talent consulting services, announced that Andrew Nash has joined the firm's Organizational and Talent Effectiveness Consulting Practice.
Nash will serve as the Senior Talent Management and Organizational Transformation Consultant. In his role, Nash will be responsible for aligning our clients' business and talent strategies with organizational growth, change, or transformation initiatives. These initiatives include organizational, leadership, and team assessments, organizational design, leadership development and coaching, technology and process optimization, and workforce analytics.
"Andrew's problem-solving skills help organizations overcome the challenges they are facing during times of change and growth," said Carl Kutsmode, TalentRise's Senior Vice President. "He's a strategic leader with business acumen across diversified businesses and industries and is known for identifying and developing high-performing global HR teams capable of achieving organizational business and financial objectives."
With 30+ years of strategic HR experience in Fortune 500 companies, he has led high-impact global HR initiatives, optimized and integrated HR operations and technologies (mergers and acquisitions), and managed complex HR transformation projects to successful completion. A seasoned professional, Nash has held global HR leadership roles up to chief human resources officer (CHRO). He has also overseen global HR functions in organization development, talent acquisition, talent management, employee development, DEI, and total rewards.
Prior to becoming part of the TalentRise team, Nash worked as CHRO and Senior Vice President at Vontier Corporation—a spinoff from Fortive. He has also served as Global Vice President of Human Resources at Fortive Corporation—formerly part of Danaher—and Vice President of Human Resources at ArvinMeritor, Inc.
Nash graduated from the University of Natal in Durban, South Africa, and holds an undergraduate degree in industrial psychology. He currently resides in the Columbia, SC area.
To learn more about Andrew Nash, check out his bio.
About TalentRise
TalentRise is an executive search and talent management consulting firm based in Chicago, Illinois. An industry player since 2008, TalentRise provides flexible, customized leadership and organizational solutions to startup and mid-market employers experiencing high growth, industry disruption, or business transformation. TalentRise serves clients primarily in technology, professional services, healthcare, non-profit, consumer and industrial manufacturing, financial services, and retail.
Media Contact
Emily Paul, TalentRise, 1 716-559-1404, paule@aleroninc.com
SOURCE TalentRise