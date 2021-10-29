SALEM, N.H., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Angels Sewing and Quilting has added the Juki sewing, quilting, and serging machines to its inventory. Juki is a commercial-grade line of machines for home sewers that enables industrial-level straight stitching on heavy duty fabric, including canvas tote bags. For example, Juki's J350 Miyabi long arm machine is made in Japan and features built-in stitch regulation and a commercial servo motor that eliminates the need for belts or brushes that can wear out over time.
As an authorized Juki America, Inc. distributor, Angels Sewing and Quilting has completed corporate training to deliver sales, marketing, and technical service to customers.
"We are thrilled that Juki has selected Angels Sewing and Quilting to distribute the Juki line of home sewing machines," said owner Carol Lawrence. "It is a testament to our team's ability to deliver quality products and informed services to our customers. We look forward to providing instruction on using the Juki line and to trading creative ideas with our customers who choose Juki for their projects."
Angels Sewing and Quilting welcomes interested customers to try its available machines, and free quilting and embroidery technique classes are provided with any machine purchase.
For more information about Juki, visit http://www.juki.com. Angels Sewing and Quilting is online at http://www.angelssewing.com.
About Angels Sewing and Quilting
Angels Sewing and Quilting is a full-service sewing and quilting store located in Salem, New Hampshire, offering Baby Lock, Brother, and Juki sewing, quilting and embroidery and serger machines, parts and repair services. It works to establish ongoing relationships with customers by delivering quality service, unlimited free quilting lessons over the life of purchased machines, and a casual, no pressure atmosphere focused on idea-sharing and learning. Angels Sewing and Quilting also provides designs, threads, stabilizers, and software for home embroidery enthusiasts and commercial embroiderers. To learn more about Angels Sewing and Quilting, visit http://www.angelssewing.com.
