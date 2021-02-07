NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate snowfall will overspread the area mid to late morning. Snow will then taper off from southwest to northeast through Sunday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&