ANGUS Chemical Company is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty ingredients for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, consumer and industrial applications. The Company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, including its flagship AMP™ (aminomethyl propanol) multifunctional additives and TRIS AMINO™ (tromethamine) buffers, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in the United States and Germany.