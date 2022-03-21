SPARKS GLENCOE, Md., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ann and Steven Hoover of Cornerstone Investment Advisors have joined with Offit Advisors as of January 1, 2022.
Ann and Steven will continue to work together with the Offit Advisors team in helping clients with a comprehensive approach to managing finances including retirement, insurance, tax, and estate planning and listening carefully to clients as they share their values and vision for the future. Ann will continue to serve clients as a Wealth Advisor and Steven will continue his role as an Investment Operations Specialist.
Ann began her financial planning career in 1994 after obtaining her Bachelors of Arts degree from Towson University. Ann finds the world of personal finance to be a form of healing with a holistic approach to life and taking care of family, business, and oneself. Ann considers herself a "financial educator" who prides herself on educating each client on their unique situation and personal finances.
Steven began his career in the financial services industry in 2013 after working in the bicycle industry for nearly 20 years and draws parallels from helping customers prepare for their road ahead in biking to realizing their retirement dreams.
"We are so excited to welcome the clients of Cornerstone Investment Advisors to Offit Advisors and continue to build a first-class financial planning experience and team to serve clients with Ann and Steven," said Ben Offit, CFP®, Principal of Offit Advisors.
Ann added, "We are grateful to join Offit Advisors which we feel has a solid team with the same core values as our firm and feel their additional tools, services, and technology will enhance the opportunity to serve our clients moving forward."
Offit Advisors will look to continue to expand its team and depth of planning for clients in 2022 as it strives to provide a premier financial planning experience for business owners, entrepreneurs, retirees, pre-retirees, and young professionals in giving them financial confidence and peace of mind.
About Offit Advisors
A financial services firm who's professionals serve individuals, families and closely held businesses with a client-centric approach. To learn more visit: https://www.offitadvisors.com/
About Growth Solutions Team
The Growth Solutions Team is a leading provider of Business Consulting Services including, Strategic HR, CFO Advisory, Sales & Customer Service Training, and Small Business Advisory services. Our team assists companies with growth in sales, profitability, and improved cash flows. For more information visit the website at https://growthsolutionsteam.com
Media Contact
Ben Offit, Offit Advisors, 1 410 600 7526, boffit@offitadvisors.com
David S. Kelly, Growth Solutions, 4433706530, dkelly@gsteammail.com
SOURCE Offit Advisors