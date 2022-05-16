Hitchman Fiduciaries is a professional fiduciary and trustee firm for over 15 years with offices in Newport Beach and Torrance, CA.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California licensed professional fiduciary Annelise Hitchman was recently appointed as co-chair of the Young Professionals Council. The Young Professionals Council offers an opportunity for young professionals to network and learn from experienced professionals in a mentoring relationship. Any professional who has been working in receiverships for 10 years or less and is already a member of the California Receivers Forum is welcome to join. In her new role, Annelise will oversee board meetings and plans.
Just recently, Annelise presented at the Loyola Symposium held on April 28-29, 2022. The symposium focused on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the receivership industry, recent developments, and case law affecting receiverships in California.
Hitchman Fiduciaries currently has a talented and experienced team of nine staff members, including six members who are licensed and active in the business. The firm's philosophy is to concentrate on their clients' specific concerns, as it relates it relates to their trusts and estates. This holistic and compassionate approach has led to a successful fiduciary practice for nearly two decades.
Annelise approaches her cases from a very compassionate perspective and her goal is to help those who come to Hitchman Fiduciaries discover a safe place during a challenging time in life—whether that be incapacity or the death of a loved one or helping support someone with special needs.
About Hitchman Fiduciaries
Hitchman Fiduciaries provides trustee and fiduciary services in Newport Beach and Los Angeles and Orange County with locations in Newport Beach and Torrance, California. They function as a successor trustee, healthcare power of attorney, financial power of attorney, Conservator, or Guardian of the Estate and the Person.
About The California Receivers Forum
The California Receivers Forum is a nonprofit established by interested receivers, real estate brokers, attorneys, property managers, and other insolvency professionals, with support from the Los Angeles
Superior Court. They strive to address the concerns and needs of receivers, facilitate communication between the courts and the receivership community, and help increase the level of receivers' professionalism throughout the state.
