TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Line of Credit.ai today announced new funding opportunities for real estate developers seeking funding ranging from $1 million to $300 million for various projects across the United States and Canada.
The funding program is called the "Rent a Rich Uncle Program," and funds are available within 60 days for qualified applicants with solid business plans.
About Line of Credit.ai
Line of Credit.ai is a Private Equity firm headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Line of Credit.ai provides funding in the form of non-recourse loans, commercial loans, and debt/equity funding opportunities. There are no up-front fees, and references are available to qualified applicants.
For further information: please visit https://lineofcredit.ai, Email: taimour@lineofcredit.ai, Tel: +1(416)6297924
Media Contact
Taimour Zaman, LineofCredit.ai, 4166297924, taimour@lineofcredit.ai
SOURCE Line of Credit.AI