NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABQAURP's Annual Health Care Quality & Patient Safety Conference is being presented on October 6-7, 2022, at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater Beach, FL. "Transformational Leaders: Redesigning Population Health Through Technology, AI, and Resilience" brings together thought-leaders from around the health care industry to discover innovations and approaches to population health that evolved from the swift changes made throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
This informative event will demonstrate how capitalizing on technology and AI, while pushing the limits of scientific capabilities, opened up the possibilities of what could be done to address an unprecedented worldwide calamity. Although we are by no means through to the other side, lessons learned from this experience will be the basis for transformational leaders to redesign the landscape for ongoing population health improvements.
"While COVID caused much loss and despair, exposing the many gaps in pandemic readiness, infrastructure needs, education, and communication strategies; it also provided a perspective on what could be accomplished when we collaborate, innovate, and stand tall with resilience. We welcome you to join with other transformational leaders to discover how we can move forward with a health care system more resilient and stronger than ever before," states ABQAURP CME Chairman, Dr. Sunil K. Sinha.
Attendees should not miss this opportunity to network with colleagues, earn CME credit, learn from distinguished faculty, and visit with industry exhibitors. The conference kicks off with a Networking Reception to relax and enjoy the beautiful, beachside location of Sand Key. Arrive early on Thursday, October 6, to attend this event. Dr. Nick Paslidis, ABQAURP Chairman of the Board, welcomes "our members and the entire community of health care providers that promote and improve the quality of care provided to patients every day."
Enjoy a full day of CME on Friday, October 7, to explore ways to integrate expert advice from national quality leaders into your practice while identifying best practices and tools to enhance patient care in any setting.
ABQAURP welcomes faculty from HIMSS, the American Hospital Association, the American College of Physician Advisors (ACPA), Henry Ford Health System, the National Transitions of Care Coalition, and more. Find complete agenda information at: https://abqaurp.org/ABQMain/2022_AnnualConference_Sessions.aspx.
At the conclusion of the conference, participants should be able to:
- Optimize documentation to support medical care provided to every patient
- Enhance population health utilizing transformative medication practices and collaboration with transitional care pharmacists
- Evaluate how the patient experience changed as providers adapted to emerging health care strategies
- Analyze and select technologies, software, and incentives that leverage the best outcomes for their organization
- Discuss technological vulnerabilities and solutions in a rapidly changing landscape
- Design opportunities to implement artificial intelligence in support of the care team
- Identify best practices to manage utilization from the perspective of payors and providers
- Initiate population health strategies that have emerged from the pandemic
- Analyze the implications of regulatory changes on the health care landscape
The early registration deadline is approaching to attend this event. Attendees need to register by February 28th to maximize a savings of $100. The room block at this resort is on a first-come, first-serve basis, attendees should register now for the best conference opportunities. A complete agenda and important conference information at: http://www.abqaurp.org/AnnualConference.
The American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians (ABQAURP) is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education to provide continuing medical education for physicians.
The American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians (ABQAURP) designates this live activity for a maximum of 8.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.
The conference will also carry a variety of other CE credits including nursing (CE), case management (CCMC), Osteopathic (AOA), and Family Physician (AAFP).
Exhibit and Sponsorship opportunities are also still available. Find out more at: https://abqaurp.org/ABQMain/2022_Annual_Conference_Sponsors.aspx.
About ABQAURP
Celebrating 45 years of excellence in Health Care Quality Management and Patient Safety, ABQAURP is a premier professional association providing Health Care Quality and Management (HCQM) certification, ACCME-accredited continuing medical education, and membership to health care professionals worldwide. Learn more at: http://www.abqaurp.org.
ABQAURP is Accredited with Commendation by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. We are committed to providing superior health care quality and patient safety education. ABQAURP is approved by the Florida Board of Nursing to provide contact hours (CEs) for nurses in our educational programs. For more information about ABQAURP programs: call (800) 998-6030 or visit http://www.abqaurp.org.
Media Contact
Kelly Sokoll, ABQAURP, 727-569-0190, abqaurp@abqaurp.org
