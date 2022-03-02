NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lime Connect (Lime) and its corporate partners AstraZeneca, BlackRock, Bloomberg, EY, Goldman Sachs, Google, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, PwC, Sony, and Unilever are pleased to announce The 2022 Lime Connect Fellowship Program for Students with Disabilities. Lime Connect is rebranding disability through achievement via its fresh approach in the disability talent space, and the premier Fellowship Program attracts highly accomplished students with disabilities, builds an important community of peers, prepares them for the recruitment process, and connects them with the world's leading corporations for potential summer internships. This yearlong program includes educational workshops, leadership/skill building, interview preparation, coaching and multiple opportunities to connect with partner companies via The Leadership & Development Symposium and more. Fellows are also part of the lifelong Lime Fellows Network community.
"For me, one of the biggest takeaways (from my Fellows experience) was an understanding that my disability is not a weakness. It is a strength that makes me unique and gives me a perspective that others may not understand. Lime Connect has taught me to not hide from my disability, but rather embrace the strengths it has given me. This is something I will take with me forever." - Jim, Lime Connect Fellow
Lime Connect Fellow Benefits:
- Participation in an expense-paid Leadership & Development Symposium in New York City*
- Access to Lime Connect's partner companies (AstraZeneca, BlackRock, Bloomberg, EY, Goldman Sachs, Google, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Microsoft, PwC, Sony, and Unilever) via networking events, career workshops & more for potential summer 2023 internships
- Ongoing professional development, coaching, and mentoring for internship and career success
- Lifelong benefits of The Lime Connect Fellows Network community
- Further development of Lime Connect's Fellowship Program and mentoring for future Fellows classes
2022 Lime Connect Fellowship Program Eligibility Requirements:
- A current sophomore at a four-year university in the United States
- Continuing studies as a full-time student for the 2022 - 2023 academic year
- Eligible to work in the United States
- A person with a (visible or invisible) disability.*
How To Apply
Candidates will log into, or join, The Lime Network, and provide a current resume and answers to two short essay questions. Those who are selected as finalists will later be required to submit additional materials including a letter of recommendation.
To register for The Lime Network and apply:
Go to The Lime Network
Application Deadline: Midnight PST on Sunday, March 6th
The Lime Network is designed as an exclusive resource for high potential/highly accomplished university students and experienced professionals – including veterans – who have disabilities. It is Lime Connect's broader, virtual program that prepares and connects candidates for career success regardless of their geographic location. Candidates with disabilities are encouraged to register and learn of all Lime Connect opportunities, including scholarships, recruitment receptions, internship and full time career opportunities, professional development webinars, social gatherings and more.
*The Leadership & Development Symposium listed above is slated to take place in New York City, assuming COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. If necessary symposium programming will take place virtually.
**A person with a disability is defined as someone who has, or considers themselves to have, a long-term or recurring issue that impacts one or more activities that others may consider to be a daily function. This definition also includes the perception among others that a disability exists. We know that 90% of disabilities on campus are invisible, and candidates with all disabilities are encouraged to apply.
About Lime Connect:
Lime Connect is a not for profit organization that is rebranding disability through achievement. It is the premier resource for top talent in the disability space focused on attracting, preparing and connecting highly accomplished individuals with disabilities for scholarships, leadership programs, and careers with the world's leading corporations. Our goal is to break stereotypes and lead all companies to realize the importance, and value, of employing people with disabilities at every level of education, talent and ability.
