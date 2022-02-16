CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021.

"Robust demand for digital transformation projects in both the front and back-office resulted in continued strong growth for Pega," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "In 2022 and beyond, our goal is to capitalize on this demand to become the enterprise standard workflow engine, servicing backbone, and centralized brain for the largest and most demanding enterprises globally."

"As we get closer to exiting the cloud transition, I'm excited to see Pega achieve ACV of $1 billion for the first time in its history," said Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pegasystems. "We're now experiencing improving profitability and cash flow that reveals the underlying power of our subscription model. This increasing profitability and accelerating ACV growth will keep us on the path to becoming a Rule of 40 business."

Financial and performance metrics (1)

(Dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31,







Year Ended

December 31,





2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

Total revenue

$

316,184



$

298,600



6 %



$

1,211,653



$

1,017,517



19 %

Net (loss) income - GAAP

$

(37,246)



$

4,006



*



$

(63,040)



$

(61,373)



 ­(3) %

Net income (loss) - Non-GAAP

$

3,051



$

16,817



 ­(82) %



$

18,812



$

(26,410)



*

Diluted (loss) earnings per share - GAAP

$

(0.46)



$

0.05



*



$

(0.77)



$

(0.76)



(1) %

Diluted earnings (loss) per share - Non-GAAP

$

0.04



$

0.20



 ­(80) %



$

0.22



$

(0.33)



*



* not meaningful.

 



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Change



Year Ended

December 31,



Change

(Dollars in thousands)

2021



2020





2021



2020



Pega Cloud

$          81,446



$          61,188



$          20,258

33 %



$        300,966



$        208,268



$          92,698

45 %

Maintenance

82,726



76,122



6,604

9 %



320,257



296,709



23,548

8 %

Subscription services

164,172



137,310



26,862

20 %



621,223



504,977



116,246

23 %

Subscription license (A)

85,022



95,897



(10,875)

 ­(11) %



336,248



266,352



69,896

26 %

Subscription

249,194



233,207



15,987

7 %



957,471



771,329



186,142

24 %

Perpetual license

11,250



11,990



(740)

 ­(6) %



32,172



28,558



3,614

13 %

Consulting

55,740



53,403



2,337

4 %



222,010



217,630



4,380

2 %

Total revenue

$        316,184



$        298,600



$          17,584

6 %



$       1,211,653



$       1,017,517



$        194,136

19 %



(A) Revenue from term licenses.

(1) See the Schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP and GAAP measures.

 

2022 Guidance (1)

As of February 16, 2022, we are providing the following guidance:

(in millions)

Year Ended December 31, 2022

Annual contract value growth

20 - 22%

 



Year Ended December 31, 2022



GAAP



Non-GAAP (1)

Revenue

$1.46 - $1.49 billion



$1.46 - $1.49 billion

Net income (loss)

$(71.7) - $(50.4) million



$64.7 - $86.0 million

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$(0.89) - $(0.62)



$0.75 - $1.00



(1) A reconciliation of our GAAP and Non-GAAP guidance is contained in the financial schedules at the end of this release.

Quarterly conference call

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EST on February 16, 2022.

Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-800-437-2398 (domestic), 1-323-994-2093 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1524699&tp_key=509709a596) by logging onto https://www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

Discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that Non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to, or a substitute for, financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.

A reconciliation of our Non-GAAP and GAAP measures is at the end of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually, or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:

  • our future financial performance and business plans;
  • the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;
  • the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;
  • the timing of revenue recognition;
  • management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;
  • variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;
  • reliance on key personnel;
  • the impact of actual or threatened public health emergencies, such as the Coronavirus ("COVID-19");
  • reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;
  • compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;
  • the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;
  • the relocation of our corporate headquarters;
  • the continued uncertainties in the global economy;
  • foreign currency exchange rates;
  • the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;
  • security breaches and security flaws;
  • our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, as well as intellectual property rights claims and other related claims by third parties;
  • our client retention rate; and
  • management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements publicly, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of February 16, 2022.

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit https://www.pega.com.

Press contact:

Lisa Pintchman

Pegasystems Inc.

lisapintchman.rogers@pega.com

617-866-6022

Twitter: @pega

Investor contact:

Garo Toomajanian

ICR for Pegasystems Inc.

pegainvestorrelations@pega.com

617-866-6077

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

 

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue















Subscription services

$   164,172



$   137,310



$    621,223



$    504,977

Subscription license

85,022



95,897



336,248



266,352

Perpetual license

11,250



11,990



32,172



28,558

Consulting

55,740



53,403



222,010



217,630

Total revenue

316,184



298,600



1,211,653



1,017,517

Cost of revenue















Subscription services

32,240



26,003



120,446



98,886

Subscription license

579



510



2,389



2,644

Perpetual license

77



64



229



284

Consulting

52,267



50,318



213,299



209,099

Total cost of revenue

85,163



76,895



336,363



310,913

Gross profit

231,021



221,705



875,290



706,604

Operating expenses















Selling and marketing

168,245



150,009



625,886



545,693

Research and development

69,065



59,366



260,630



236,986

General and administrative

25,899



18,260



83,506



67,452

Total operating expenses

263,209



227,635



970,022



850,131

(Loss) from operations

(32,188)



(5,930)



(94,732)



(143,527)

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain

(1,476)



1,159



(6,459)



3,704

Interest income

149



131



704



1,223

Interest expense

(2,209)



(5,565)



(7,956)



(19,356)

(Loss) income on capped call transactions

(16,090)



11,881



(23,633)



31,697

Other (loss) income, net

(19)



(4)



89



1,370

(Loss) income before (benefit from) income taxes

(51,833)



1,672



(131,987)



(124,889)

(Benefit from) income taxes

(14,587)



(2,334)



(68,947)



(63,516)

Net (loss) income

$   (37,246)



$      4,006



$    (63,040)



$   (61,373)

(Loss) earnings per share















Basic

$       (0.46)



$        0.05



$        (0.77)



$       (0.76)

Diluted

$       (0.46)



$        0.05



$        (0.77)



$       (0.76)

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding















Basic

81,692



80,770



81,387



80,336

Diluted

81,692



86,080



81,387



80,336

 

 

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

Net (loss) income - GAAP

$      (37,246)



$        4,006



*



$      (63,040)



$    (61,373)



(3) %

Stock-based compensation (2)

26,463



26,313







115,947



103,068





Capped call transactions

16,090



(11,881)







23,633



(31,697)





Litigation

9,782



1,675







18,198



3,823





Convertible senior notes

952



4,408







2,977



14,813





Headquarters lease









(15,111)







Amortization of intangible assets

982



919







3,987



3,970





Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

1,476



(1,159)







6,459



(3,704)





Other



(384)







15



757





Income tax effects (3)

(15,448)



(7,080)







(74,253)



(56,067)





Net income (loss) - Non-GAAP

$          3,051



$       16,817



(82) %



$        18,812



$    (26,410)



*

























Diluted (loss) earnings per share - GAAP

$          (0.46)



$           0.05



*



$          (0.77)



$        (0.76)



(1) %

Non-GAAP adjustments

0.50



0.15







0.99



0.43





Diluted earnings (loss) per share - Non-GAAP

$            0.04



$           0.20



(80) %



$            0.22



$        (0.33)



*

























Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP

81,692



86,080



(5) %



81,387



80,336



1 %

Non-GAAP Adjustments

3,795









4,487







Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Non-GAAP

85,487



86,080



(1) %



85,874



80,336



7 %



* not meaningful.

(1) We believe that Non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to, or a substitute for, financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.

Our Non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:

  • Stock-based compensation: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our Non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation.
  • Capped call transactions: We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance. In addition, we reflect the effect of the capped call transactions on the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding in our Non-GAAP financial measures as we believe it provides investors with useful information when evaluating our financial performance on a per-share basis.
  • Litigation: Includes legal fees and related expenses arising from proceedings that originated outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these expenses from our Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Convertible senior notes: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of $600 million, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. See "Note 11. Debt" in Item 8 of this Annual Report for additional information. We believe excluding the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs provide a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Headquarters lease: In February 2021, we agreed to accelerate our exit from our then Cambridge, Massachusetts headquarters to October 1, 2021, in exchange for a one-time payment from our landlord of $18 million which was received in October 2021. We believe excluding the impact from our Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the modified lease, including the $18 million payment, is not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our Non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods.
  • Foreign currency transaction loss (gain): We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our Non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods.
  • Other: We have excluded gains and losses on our venture investments and incremental fees incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the live event portion of our 2020 PegaWorld conference. We believe excluding these amounts from our Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

(2) Stock-based compensation:



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,

(in thousands)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Cost of revenue

$                 4,933



$                  5,160



$                 21,822



$                  20,796

Selling and marketing

12,337



12,315



54,182



46,283

Research and development

6,070



5,819



25,413



22,885

General and administrative

3,123



3,019



14,530



13,104



$               26,463



$                 26,313



$               115,947



$                103,068

Income tax benefit

$                (5,382)



$                  (5,171)



$                (23,410)



$                 (20,464)

(3) Effective income tax rates:



Year Ended

December 31,



2021



2020

GAAP

52 %



51 %

Non-GAAP

22  %



22 %

Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our Non-GAAP income tax rate by using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including our historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our Non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan's effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$                   159,965



$                  171,899

Marketable securities

202,814



293,269

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

362,779



465,168

Accounts receivable

182,717



215,827

Unbilled receivables

226,714



207,155

Other current assets

68,008



88,760

Total current assets

840,218



976,910

Unbilled receivables

129,789



113,278

Goodwill

81,923



79,231

Other long-term assets

541,601



434,843

Total assets

$                 1,593,531



$                1,604,262

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$                       15,281



$                     24,028

Accrued expenses

63,890



59,261

Accrued compensation and related expenses

120,946



123,012

Deferred revenue

275,844



232,865

Other current liabilities

9,443



20,969

Total current liabilities

485,404



460,135

Convertible senior notes, net

590,722



518,203

Operating lease liabilities

87,818



59,053

Other long-term liabilities

13,499



24,699

Total liabilities

1,177,443



1,062,090

Total stockholders' equity

416,088



542,172

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$                 1,593,531



$                1,604,262

 

 

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)





Year Ended

December 31,



2021



2020

Net (loss)

$                   (63,040)



$                  (61,373)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities







Non-cash items

161,690



93,795

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net

(59,532)



(32,985)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

39,118



(563)

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

72,503



(321,683)

Cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(121,843)



423,448

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,712)



2,334

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(11,934)



103,536

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

171,899



68,363

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                   159,965



$                  171,899

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE ("ACV")

(in thousands, except percentages)

Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date. The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV for term license and Pega Cloud contracts. Maintenance revenue for the quarter then ended is multiplied by four to calculate ACV for maintenance. ACV is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors, particularly during our subscription transition. Foreign currency exchange rate changes were a 1% headwind to ACV growth in 2021.



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



Change

Pega Cloud

$                   363,970



$                 266,642



$                   97,328

37 %

Maintenance

330,904



304,488



26,416

9 %

Subscription services

694,874



571,130



123,744

22 %

Subscription license (1)

307,750



264,346



43,404

16 %



$                1,002,624



$                 835,476



$                 167,148

20 %



(1) ACV from term licenses.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

BACKLOG

(in thousands, except percentages)

Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Expected future revenue from existing non-cancellable contracts:

As of December 31, 2021:



Subscription services



Subscription

products (1)



Perpetual

license



Consulting



Total

Maintenance



Pega Cloud









1 year or less

$       234,917



$       330,426



$       153,467



$         10,952



$         41,411



$       771,173

58 %

1-2 years

65,502



220,231



14,968



4,505



8,917



314,123

23 %

2-3 years

38,432



124,969



1,955



2,252



5,512



173,120

13 %

Greater than 3 years

28,157



55,937



1,765





619



86,478

6 %



$       367,008



$       731,563



$       172,155



$         17,709



$         56,459



$     1,344,894

100 %

% of Total

28 %



54 %



13 %



1 %



4 %



100 %



Change since December 31, 2020

























$         37,093



$       141,426



$         53,341



$           5,800



$         34,847



$       272,507





11 %



24 %



45 %



49 %



161 %



25 %





(1) Backlog from term licenses.

As of December 31, 2020:



Subscription services



Subscription

products (1)



Perpetual

license



Consulting



Total

Maintenance



Pega Cloud









1 year or less

$       227,803



$       248,223



$       105,920



$         11,514



$         19,226



$       612,686

57 %

1-2 years

54,509



193,064



7,962



395



346



256,276

24 %

2-3 years

28,320



104,542



4,928





851



138,641

13 %

Greater than 3 years

19,283



44,308



4





1,189



64,784

6 %



$       329,915



$       590,137



$       118,814



$         11,909



$         21,612



$     1,072,387

100 %

% of Total

31 %



55 %



11 %



1 %



2 %



100 %





(1) Backlog from term licenses.

 

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING GUIDANCE

(in millions, except per share amounts)





Year Ended December 31, 2022



Low



High

Annual contract value growth

20 %



22 %









Revenue (GAAP and Non-GAAP)

$

1,460



$

1,490









Net loss (GAAP)

$

(71.7)



$

(50.4)

Stock-based compensation

146.2



146.2

Litigation

24.0



24.0

Convertible senior notes

2.7



2.7

Amortization of intangible assets

3.9



3.9

Foreign currency transaction (gain)

(2.0)



(2.0)

Income tax effects

(38.4)



(38.4)

Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$

64.7



$

86.0









Diluted earnings (loss) per share - GAAP

$

(0.89)



$

(0.62)

Non-GAAP adjustments

1.64



1.62

Diluted earnings (loss) per share - Non-GAAP

$

0.75



$

1.00









Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP

81



81

Incremental dilutive shares for Non-GAAP

5



5

Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Non-GAAP

86



86

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annual-contract-value-exceeds-1-billion-in-q4-2021-301484135.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

