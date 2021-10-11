NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FCOM2021 — the Florida Combined Otolaryngology Meeting that includes the Florida Society of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery (FSO-HNS), the Florida Society of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (FSFPRS), the Network of Florida Otolaryngologists (NFO) and the Network of Medical Audiology Professionals (NMAP) — announced today its lineup of more than 130 presenters for its 25th annual gathering. The event will take place in an inclusive hybrid format — both in-person at the Ritz-Carlton, Naples, and as a virtual event online, Nov. 5-7. The FCOM2021 agenda features some of the brightest minds in the multi-specialties of ear, nose and throat medicine and surgery. Importantly, it will provide all participants with the opportunity to learn, connect and forge positive professional relationships with peers from throughout the U.S. and across the globe.
This hybrid, forward-looking meeting of Florida-based and international experts and practitioners is designed to provide the best of both worlds at a time when professional education, interactive learning and knowledge-sharing events are undergoing a global transformation. FCOM2021 promises to be an unparalleled experience that will enable all attendees, speakers and exhibitors to interact with one another — regardless of whether they are attending in-person or virtually. State-of-the-art audiovisual and communication technology will ensure continuous three-day interaction among participants in a real-time, seamless venue.
"We are extremely excited about the expanded scope and relevancy of FCOM2021 and are expecting more than 1,500 attendees from all over the world," said Patricia Ramos, AuD, co-founder and president of NMAP, one of the four integral organizations that make this meeting unique and informative. "The national and international draw of this meeting continues to grow, largely because it brings together the right mix of related specialties in an area of medicine that is best served by collaborative, coordinated, patient-centered care — and we attract an audience who knows that. FCOM2021 will include a strong focus on the very partnerships needed to provide the best outcomes for patients."
This year's conference is structured to facilitate the kind of professional information-sharing that is so hard to come by yet is so important for practitioners, for patients — and for making continual improvements that will ultimately move the practice of otolaryngology and its subspecialties forward. The agenda includes many of the world's leading otolaryngologists, head and neck and facial plastic surgeons, medical audiologists and industry leaders who will present on what they consider the most pressing, innovative and newly emerging issues, techniques and tools within their disciplines today.
"Health care providers involved in any one of the many facets of otolaryngology will feel totally immersed in FCOM2021," said Nathan E. Nachlas, MD, president of ENT and Allergy Associates of Florida. "It will be a nonstop learning-rich environment that will provide opportunity for plenty of interaction for everyone. In fact, this annual FCOM event continues to attract an increasing number of participants exactly because it goes so far beyond the traditional medical and scientific meetings in the field."
With more than 120 sessions, workshops, demonstrations and sponsored events planned, there will be something for everyone. So FCOM encourages all professionals involved in any aspect of otolaryngology to register for the event — including ENT physicians, head and neck surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, audiologists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, audiology assistants, hearing care professionals, clinical and office staff, and students. CME and CEU credits are available.
Select FCOM2021 Agenda Highlights
The opportunities for in-person or virtual engagement at FCOM2021 are boundless, but below are a few examples of what is in store:
- FloridaCOM, a medical-industry session, pairs engineers and other thought leaders — from industrial partners actively developing new tools for the otolaryngology community — with leading physicians who have pioneered their use clinically.
- The otology-medical audiology sessions will feature constructive interaction — geared toward collaboration and learning — among a cross section of providers focused on hearing challenges. This will include physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, audiologists, audiology assistants and hearing care providers. Plus, there will be an industry-intensive session that will focus on future developments in hearing restoration.
- For those in the field of obstructive sleep apnea, FCOM2021 will take an immersive look into this specialty — not only from the perspective of leading U.S. sleep apnea surgeons, but also from the viewpoint of those engineering pioneers and executives at the forefront of neuromodulation techniques and other technologic advancements in this field.
- A special session is in store for the facial plastic surgery community with the exciting addition of world-renowned facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif, star of E!'s plastic surgery reality show "Botched" — which is sure to provide invaluable insight on how the specialty is viewed by the public.
To register for FCOM2021, visit FCOMnow.com/Register. Follow @FCOMNOW on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, and under the hashtags #FCOM and #FCOM2021.
Health and Safety
FCOM takes the health and safety of its attendees, exhibitors, speakers and colleagues very seriously. In response to current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, FCOM is working closely with the Ritz-Carlton, Naples to ensure that safety measures are in place at the event. For specific information, visit the Ritz-Carlton, Naples website.
Media Contact
Patricia Ramos, FCOM, +1 (954) 673-7920, support@FCOMnow.com
SOURCE FCOM