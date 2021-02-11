(PRNewsfoto/National Retail Properties, Inc.)

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.  Highlights include:

Operating Results:

  • Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:


Quarter Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



(in thousands, except per share data)

Revenues

$

163,284





$

173,376





$

660,681





$

670,487



















Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

56,802

(1)



$

58,534





$

210,859

(1)



$

258,183



Net earnings per common share

$

0.33

(1)



$

0.34





$

1.22

(1)



$

1.56



















FFO available to common stockholders

$

107,565





$

110,445





$

428,236





$

446,661



FFO per common share

$

0.62





$

0.65





$

2.49





$

2.71



















Core FFO available to common stockholders

$

109,331





$

120,301





$

446,681





$

455,186



Core FFO per common share

$

0.63





$

0.70





$

2.59





$

2.76



















AFFO available to common stockholders

$

119,764

(2)



$

122,205





$

431,444

(2)



$

462,325



AFFO per common share

$

0.69

(2)



$

0.71





$

2.51

(2)



$

2.80



(1)   Includes the write-off of $7,034 (or $0.04 per share) and $21,792 (or $0.13 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

(2)   Amounts include the net straight-line accrued rent impact of the rent deferrals (repayments) from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments of ($2,507) and $30,474 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Absent such, AFFO per common share results would have been $0.68 and $2.68 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

2020 Highlights:

  • As of January 31, 2021, NNN had collected approximately 89.7% of rent originally due for the year ended December 31, 2020
  • Dividend yield of 5.1% at December 31, 2020
  • Annual dividend per common share increased 2.0% to $2.07 marking the 31st consecutive year of annual dividend increases - the third longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases of all public REITs and 99% of all public companies
  • Maintained high occupancy levels at 98.5%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years, at December 31, 2020 as compared to 98.4% at September 30, 2020, and 99.0% at December 31, 2019.
  • $180.0 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 63 properties with aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 449,000 square feet at an initial cash yield of 6.5%
  • Sold 38 properties for $54.5 million, producing $16.2 million of gains on sale, at a cap rate of 6.1%
  • Raised $124.3 million in net proceeds from issuance of 3,257,660 common shares
  • Raised $395.1 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 2.500% senior unsecured notes due 2030
  • Raised $290.5 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 3.100% senior unsecured notes due 2050
  • Redeemed $325 million principal amount of 3.800% senior unsecured notes due 2022
  • Ended the year with $267.2 million of cash and no amounts drawn on the $900 million bank credit facility
  • 99.7% of properties are unencumbered with secured mortgage debt
  • Total average annual shareholder return of 12% over the past 25 years exceeds industry and general equity averages

Selected Highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2020:

  • As of January 31, 2021, NNN had collected approximately 95.7% of rent originally due for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and approximately 95.0% of rent originally due in January 2021
  • $102.0 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 42 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 150,000 square feet at an initial cash yield of 6.2%
  • Sold 13 properties with net proceeds of $12.0 million, producing $2.6 million of gains on sales at a cap rate of 7.2%
  • Raised $60.1 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 1,501,322 common shares

During the year ended December 31, 2020, NNN entered into rent deferral lease amendments with certain tenants for an aggregate $50,719,000 and $1,410,000 of rent originally due for the year ending December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively. The rent deferral lease amendments required the deferred rents to be repaid at a later time during the lease term.  Approximately $3,259,000 of the deferred rent was repaid in 2020.  Deferred rents of $36,794,000, $10,944,000, and $1,132,000 are due to be repaid during the years ended December 31, 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The company announced 2021 Core FFO guidance of $2.55 to $2.62 per share and estimated 2021 AFFO to be $2.77 to $2.84 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.42 to $1.49 per share, plus $1.13 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, and any charges for impairments. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jay Whitehurst, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "National Retail Properties posted solid fourth quarter results, with continued high occupancy, strong rent collections and renewed acquisition volume, all bolstered by a fortress-like balance sheet.  The value of our consistent, long-term focus was never more apparent than in 2020, as our team of experienced associates addressed the challenges and opportunities of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic turmoil. This long-term approach to all aspects of our business and our culture positions us well to continue creating shareholder value in the years ahead." 

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases.  As of December 31, 2020, the company owned 3,143 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.  For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on February 11, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results.  The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com.  For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site.  In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements.  These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results.  These risks include, among others, the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital and risks related to the company's status as a REIT.  Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.  Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission.  Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates.  Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release.  National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP.  FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows:  net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's unconsolidated partnerships and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies.  FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions.  Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.  The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.  A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations.  Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis.  Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation.  Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items like transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs or other non-core amounts as they occur.   The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP.  AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance.  The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.  A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

 

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Quarter Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Income Statement Summary



































Revenues:

















Rental income



$

162,902





$

173,163





$

658,793





$

669,009



Interest and other income from real estate transactions



382





213





1,888





1,478







163,284





173,376





660,681





670,487





















Operating expenses:

















General and administrative



9,247





10,127





38,161





37,651



Real estate



8,059





7,258





28,362





27,656



Depreciation and amortization



49,095





48,102





196,623





188,871



Leasing transaction costs



40





83





76





261



Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries



4,380





10,868





37,442





31,992



Retirement severance costs



1,766









1,766











72,587





76,438





302,430





286,431



Gain on disposition of real estate



2,601





6,955





16,238





32,463



Earnings from operations



93,298





103,893





374,489





416,519





















Other expenses (revenues):

















Interest and other income



(73)





(200)





(417)





(3,112)



Interest expense(1)



32,084





30,307





129,431





120,023



Loss on early extinguishment of debt











16,679











32,011





30,107





145,693





116,911





















Net earnings



61,287





73,786





228,796





299,608



Loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests











3





(428)





















Net earnings attributable to NNN



61,287





73,786





228,799





299,180



Series E preferred stock dividends







(911)









(13,201)



Series F preferred stock dividends



(4,485)





(4,485)





(17,940)





(17,940)



Excess of redemption value over carrying value of preferred shares redeemed







(9,856)









(9,856)



Net earnings available to common stockholders



$

56,802





$

58,534





$

210,859





$

258,183







































Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic



173,310





170,763





172,110





164,688



Diluted



173,453





171,175





172,217





165,084





















Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:

















Basic



$

0.33





$

0.34





$

1.22





$

1.56



Diluted



$

0.33





$

0.34





$

1.22





$

1.56





(1) Includes $2,291 in connection with the early redemption of 3.80% senior unsecured notes due for 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2020  

 

 

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Quarter Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:

















Net earnings available to common stockholders



$

56,802

(1)



$

58,534





$

210,859

(1)



$

258,183



Real estate depreciation and amortization



48,984





47,998





196,173





188,537



Gain on disposition of real estate, net of noncontrolling interests



(2,601)





(6,955)





(16,238)





(32,051)



Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries



4,380





10,868





37,442





31,992



Total FFO adjustments



50,763





51,911





217,377





188,478



FFO available to common stockholders



$

107,565





$

110,445





$

428,236





$

446,661





















FFO per common share:

















Basic



$

0.62





$

0.65





$

2.49





$

2.71



Diluted



$

0.62





$

0.65





$

2.49





$

2.71





















Core Funds From Operations Reconciliation:

















Net earnings available to common stockholders



$

56,802

(1)



$

58,534





$

210,859

(1)



$

258,183



Total FFO adjustments



50,763





51,911





217,377





188,478



FFO available to common stockholders



107,565





110,445





428,236





446,661





















Excess of redemption value over carrying value of preferred share redemption







9,856









9,856



Retirement severance costs



1,766









1,766







Gain on sale of equity investments















(1,331)



Loss on early extinguishment of debt











16,679







Total Core FFO adjustments



1,766





9,856





18,445





8,525



Core FFO available to common stockholders



$

109,331





$

120,301





$

446,681





$

455,186





















Core FFO per common share:

















Basic



$

0.63





$

0.70





$

2.60





$

2.76



Diluted



$

0.63





$

0.70





$

2.59





$

2.76





(1) Includes the write-off of $7,034 (or $0.04 per share) and $21,792 (or $0.13 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

 

 

National Retail Properties, Inc. 

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)







Quarter Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Reconciliation:

















Net earnings available to common stockholders



$

56,802

(1)



$

58,534





$

210,859

(1)



$

258,183



Total FFO adjustments



50,763





51,911





217,377





188,478



Total Core FFO adjustments



1,766





9,856





18,445





8,525



Core FFO available to common stockholders



109,331





120,301





446,681





455,186





















Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



7,437





(631)





(26,027)





(2,333)



Net capital lease rent adjustment



66





94





210





602



Below market rent amortization



(175)





(189)





(887)





(768)



Stock based compensation expense



3,275





2,932





12,855





10,737



Capitalized interest expense



(170)





(302)





(1,388)





(1,099)



Total AFFO adjustments



10,433





1,904





(15,237)





7,139



AFFO available to common stockholders



$

119,764

(2)



$

122,205





$

431,444

(2)



$

462,325





















AFFO per common share:

















Basic



$

0.69

(2)



$

0.72





$

2.51

(2)



$

2.81



Diluted



$

0.69

(2)



$

0.71





$

2.51

(2)



$

2.80





















Other Information:

















Rental income from operating leases(3)



$

157,408





$

167,805





$

639,265





$

650,112



Earned income from direct financing leases(3)



$

160





$

174





$

647





$

798



Percentage rent(3)



$

114





$

260





$

842





$

1,310





















Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(3)



$

5,220





$

4,924





$

18,039





$

16,789



Real estate expenses



(8,058)





(7,258)





(28,362)





(27,656)



Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements



$

(2,838)





$

(2,334)





$

(10,323)





$

(10,867)





















Amortization of debt costs



$

1,085





$

944





$

5,009

(4)



$

3,731



Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding maturities)



$

153





$

145





$

596





$

567



Non-real estate depreciation expense



$

114





$

108





$

461





$

346





(1) Includes the write-off of $7,034 (or $0.04 per share) and $21,792 (or $0.13 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.



(2) Amounts include the net straight-line accrued rent impact of the rent deferrals (repayments) from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments of ($2,507) and $30,474 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Absent such, AFFO per common share results would have been $0.68 and $2.68 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.



(3) The consolidated financial statements for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are presented under the accounting standard, ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)."  For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, the aggregate of such amounts is $162,902 and $658,793, respectively, classified as rental income on the income statement summary. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, the aggregate of such amounts is $173,163 and $669,009, respectively.



(4) Includes $851 in connection with the redemption of the 3.80% senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

 

 

2021 Earnings Guidance:















Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.





2021 Guidance

  Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on 

     disposition of real estate and impairment charges



$1.42 - $1.49 per share

  Real estate depreciation and amortization per share



$1.13 per share

Core FFO per share



$2.55 - $2.62 per share

  AFFO per share(1)



$2.77 - $2.84 per share

  General and administrative expenses



$42 - $44 Million

  Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements



$11 - $13 Million

  Acquisition volume



$400 - $500 Million

  Disposition volume



$80 - $100 Million



(1) Estimates include the net straight-line accrued rent impact of the rent repayment  from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments of $28,375,000 for 2021. Absent such, AFFO per common share guidance would have been $2.61 - $2.68 per share for 2021.

 

 

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





December 31,

2020



December 31,

2019

Balance Sheet Summary



















Assets:









Real estate:









Accounted for using the operating method, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization



$

7,208,661





$

7,287,082



Accounted for using the direct financing method



3,994





4,204



Real estate held for sale



5,671





9,953



Cash and cash equivalents



267,236





1,112



Receivables, net of allowance of $835 and $506, respectively



4,338





2,874



Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $6,947 and $1,842, respectively



53,958





28,897



Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $17,294 and $15,574, respectively



1,917





2,783



Other assets



92,069





97,962



Total assets



$

7,637,844





$

7,434,867













Liabilities:









Line of credit payable



$





$

133,600



Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt costs



11,395





12,059



Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



3,209,527





2,842,698



Accrued interest payable



19,401





18,250



Other liabilities



78,217





96,578



Total liabilities



3,318,540





3,103,185













Stockholders' equity of NNN



4,319,300





4,331,675



Noncontrolling interests



4





7



Total equity



4,319,304





4,331,682













Total liabilities and equity



$

7,637,844





$

7,434,867













Common shares outstanding



175,233





171,694













Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)



32,461





32,460













 

 

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of December 31, 2020

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Unsecured Debt



Principal



Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount



Stated Rate



Effective Rate



Maturity Date

Line of credit payable



$





$





L + 87.5 bps



2.560%



January 2022























Unsecured notes payable:











































2023



350,000





349,327





3.300%



3.388%



April 2023

2024



350,000





349,726





3.900%



3.924%



June 2024

2025



400,000





399,485





4.000%



4.029%



November 2025

2026



350,000





347,532





3.600%



3.733%



December 2026

2027



400,000





398,842





3.500%



3.548%



October 2027

2028



400,000





397,689





4.300%



4.388%



October 2028

2030



400,000





398,805





2.500%



2.536%



April 2030

2048



300,000





295,910





4.800%



4.890%



October 2048

2050



300,000





294,034





3.100%



3.205%



April 2050

Total



3,250,000





3,231,350





































Total unsecured debt



$

3,250,000





$

3,231,350





































Debt costs



$

(31,140)















Accumulated amortization



9,317















Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization



(21,823)















Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs (1)



$

3,209,527





































(1) Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% and a weighted average maturity of 10.2 years

 

            

Mortgages Payable



Principal

Balance



Interest Rate



Maturity Date

Mortgage(1)



$

11,434





5.230%



July 2023



Debt costs



(147)











Accumulated amortization



108











Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization



(39)











Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt costs



$

11,395

























(1) Includes unamortized premium













 

 

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of December 31, 2020



Credit Facility and Note Covenants



The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of December 31, 2020, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.



Unsecured Credit Facility Key Covenants



Required



December 31, 2020

Maximum leverage ratio



< 0.60



0.38

Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio



> 1.50



3.89

Maximum secured indebtedness ratio



< 0.40



0.001

Unencumbered asset value ratio



> 1.67



2.67

Unencumbered interest ratio



> 1.75



5.07





















December 31, 2020

Unsecured Notes Key Covenants



Required



Notes Due (1)

Notes Due (2)

Limitation on incurrence of total debt



≤ 60%



36.0%

36.0%

Limitation on incurrence of secured debt



≤ 40%



0.1%

0.1%

Debt service coverage ratio



≥ 1.50



4.40

4.40

Maintenance of total unencumbered assets



  ≥ 150%



278.4%

278.2%













(1) Calculations pursuant to covenants for notes payable due 2023-2028 and 2048

(2) Calculations pursuant to covenants for notes payable due 2030 and 2050

 

 

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Property Portfolio



Top 20 Lines of Trade

















% of Rent

Collections

Quarter Ended

December 31,

2020(1)(3)









As of December 31,







Line of Trade



2020(1)



2019(2)



1.



Convenience stores



18.2

%



18.2

%



99.9

%

2.



Restaurants – full service



10.5

%



11.1

%



86.1

%

3.



Automotive service



10.3

%



9.6

%



99.5

%

4.



Restaurants – limited service



9.7

%



8.8

%



99.9

%

5.



Family entertainment centers



5.9

%



6.7

%



99.3

%

6.



Health and fitness



5.3

%



5.2

%



98.4

%

7.



Theaters



4.4

%



4.7

%



42.4

%

8.



Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories



3.5

%



3.4

%



100.0

%

9.



Automotive parts



3.1

%



3.1

%



99.5

%

10.



Equipment rental



2.6

%



2.6

%



99.8

%

11.



Home improvement



2.6

%



2.6

%



99.4

%

12.



Wholesale clubs



2.6

%



2.5

%



99.7

%

13.



Medical service providers



2.2

%



2.1

%



99.9

%

14.



General merchandise



1.7

%



1.8

%



99.2

%

15.



Furniture



1.7

%



1.6

%



99.4

%

16.



Home furnishings



1.6

%



1.7

%



99.9

%

17.



Consumer electronics



1.5

%



1.5

%



100.0

%

18.



Travel plazas



1.5

%



1.6

%



100.0

%

19.



Drug stores



1.5

%



1.6

%



99.9

%

20.



Bank



1.3

%



1.3

%



100.0

%





Other



8.3

%



8.3

%



99.4

%





Total



100.0

%



100.0

%



95.7

%

 

Top 10 States





State





% of Total(1)





State





% of Total(1)



1.

Texas





17.5

%



6.

Georgia





4.4

%



2.

Florida





8.5

%



7.

Indiana





4.2

%



3.

Ohio





5.8

%



8.

Tennessee





3.7

%



4.

Illinois





5.1

%



9.

Virginia





3.5

%



5.

North Carolina





4.5

%



10.

California





3.3

%









(1) Based on the annual base rent of $675,120,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of

    December 31, 2020.



(2) Based on the annual base rent of $674,338,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of

    December 31, 2019.



(3) Rent collections received as of January 31, 2021, excluding the repayment of amounts previously deferred according to the rent deferral lease amendments.

 

 

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Property Portfolio



Top 20 Tenants





Tenant



Properties



% of Total (1)

1.

7-Eleven



140



5.1%

2.

Mister Car Wash



115



4.6%

3.

Camping World



47



4.4%

4.

LA Fitness



30



3.8%

5.

Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)



202



3.5%

6.

GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)



151



3.3%

7.

AMC Theatres



19



2.9%

8.

Couche-Tard (Pantry)



82



2.7%

9.

BJ's Wholesale Club



11



2.6%

10.

Sunoco



59



2.2%

11.

Mavis Tire Express Services



120



2.2%

12.

Main Event



18



1.8%

13.

Frisch's Restaurants



74



1.8%

14.

Bob Evans



115



1.7%

15.

Fikes (Convenience Stores)



56



1.6%

16.

Chuck-E-Cheese's



53



1.6%

17.

Best Buy



15



1.5%

18.

Life Time Fitness



3



1.5%

19.

Dave & Buster's



11



1.5%

20.

Pull-A-Part



20



1.3%

 

Lease Expirations(2)







% of

Total(1)



# of

Properties



Gross

Leasable

Area (3)







% of

Total(1)



# of

Properties



Gross

Leasable

Area (3)

2021



3.0%



108



1,120,000





2027



6.3%



172



2,443,000



2022



5.4%



123



1,577,000





2028



4.8%



158



1,185,000



2023



2.8%



114



1,426,000





2029



3.0%



75



1,052,000



2024



3.6%



96



1,481,000





2030



3.6%



105



1,122,000



2025



6.2%



198



2,093,000





2031



8.7%



188



2,861,000



2026



4.7%



186



1,768,000





Thereafter



47.9%



1,570



13,503,000







(1)  

Based on the annual base rent of $675,120,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of December 31, 2020.

(2)  

As of December 31, 2020, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.7 years.

(3)  

Square feet.

 

 

