PITTSBURGH, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro Magnetic Applications, Inc. (EMA) and Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) are partnering to deliver an enhanced design-to-validation workflow for certifying cable harness models in aircraft and automobiles. The workflow greatly reduces electromagnetic interference (EMI) risks to cable harnesses, slashes development time, speeds certification and expedites new products to market faster than ever.
Cable harnesses that transmit electrical power and signals to electronics within aircraft and automobiles must be protected from external EMI sources such as high-intensity radiated fields (HIRF) and lightning strikes. To safeguard these vehicles against EMI interference, time-intensive and costly electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) certification testing must be conducted on physical prototypes.
EMA and Ansys' new workflow, Ansys EMA3D Cable, is a robust, platform-level EMC cable modeling solution for overcoming EMC design issues. When used early in the design stage, EMA3D Cable can increase the fidelity of an engineer's product performance predictions, reduce development costs and the need for physical prototyping and leverage test results as a basis for final acceptance and certification.
"EMA3D Cable enables engineers to efficiently assess complex cable harness system designs and evaluate protection schemes for vehicles of all sizes," said Dr. Timothy McDonald, president of EMA. "Partnering with Ansys on this dynamic new workflow will allow our mutual users to significantly enhance cable harness compatibility designs and substantially decrease cost and risk on the path to EMC certification."
"OEMs are designing new vehicles to be sleeker and lighter. This typically requires the removal of cable harness shielding, which creates EMI vulnerabilities," said Shane Emswiler, Ansys' senior vice president, physics business units. "Designing cable harnesses with EMA3D Cable will help engineers mitigate safety-critical EMI issues — including HIRF, lightning strikes, crosstalk and electromagnetic pulses—improving certification support and reducing design expenses."
About Ansys
If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.
Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
ANSS-T
Contact
Media
Mary Kate Joyce
724.820.4368
Investors
Virginea Gibson
724.820.4225