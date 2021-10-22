Anterix (PRNewsfoto/Anterix Inc.)

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) will release its second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. An investor conference call will be held the same day, November 3, 2021, at 4:45 pm ET. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 888-267-2845 and using the conference code 614582. A replay of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://www.anterix.com/events/.

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com

Contacts

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

973-531-4397

﻿nvecchiarelli@anterix.com 

