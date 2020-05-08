WOODLAND PARK, N.J., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced that its CEO Morgan O'Brien and President, Rob Schwartz will present at the 48th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 12:50 p.m. EDT.
A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Anterix's investor relations website at https://www.anterix.com/events/.
About Anterix
Anterix empowers the modernization of critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses by enabling private broadband connectivity. Our foundational spectrum, as further enhanced through the FCC's proposed rulemaking, enables risk mitigation and meets evolving business needs, with greater cyber security, resiliency and control. Anterix is the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix is currently pursuing a regulatory proceeding at the Federal Communications Commission that seeks to modernize and realign the 900 MHz band by allowing it to be utilized for the deployment of broadband networks, technologies and solutions. Our chairman and our CEO co-founded Nextel Communications and have significant experience in telecom operations and innovative spectrum initiatives.
Contacts
Natasha Vecchiarelli
Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com