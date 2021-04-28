Antero Midstream Logo (PRNewsfoto/Antero Midstream)

Antero Midstream Logo (PRNewsfoto/Antero Midstream)

 By Antero Midstream Corporation

DENVER, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) ("Antero Midstream" or the "Company") today announced its first quarter 2021 financial and operational results.  The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Midstream's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Earnings Highlights:

  • Net income was $83 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to an $0.81 per share net loss in the prior year quarter
  • Adjusted Net Income was $101 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to $0.23 per share in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure)
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $219 million, a 1% increase compared to the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure)
  • Capital expenditures were $30 million, a 64% decrease compared to the prior year quarter
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $166 million, a 13% increase compared to the prior year quarter
  • Free Cash Flow before dividends was $146 million, a 51% increase compared to the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure)
  • Free Cash Flow after dividends was $39 million, compared to a $50 million deficit in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure)
  • Net Debt at quarter end was $3.1 billion and Net Debt to last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA was 3.7x, both consistent with December 31, 2020 (non-GAAP measure)

Paul Rady, Chairman and CEO said, "Antero Midstream delivered another strong operational quarter focused on cost reductions and capital discipline. This allowed us to generate $146 million of Free Cash Flow before dividends and for the second time in company history, generate Free Cash Flow after dividends. We believe this capital discipline and the ability to internally finance both our capital budget and return of capital to shareholders will serve Antero Midstream well going forward."

Mr. Rady further added, "Antero Midstream's primary customer, Antero Resources, made significant strides in improving its financial strength, generating over $400 million of Free Cash Flow during the first quarter. As a result of Antero Resources' Free Cash Flow profile, Antero Resources' leverage has significantly improved to 2.0x as of March 31, 2021. This improvement in financial strength at Antero Resources directly benefits Antero Midstream."

For a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Low pressure gathering volumes for the first quarter of 2021 averaged 2,853 MMcf/d, a 5% increase as compared to the prior year quarter.  Compression volumes for the first quarter of 2021 averaged 2,706 MMcf/d, an 8% increase as compared to the first quarter of 2020.  High pressure gathering volumes for the first quarter of 2021 averaged 2,812 MMcf/d, a 4% increase compared to the first quarter of 2020. Fresh water delivery volumes averaged 104 MBbl/d during the quarter, a 43% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2020, due to a decrease in completion activities by Antero Resources.

Gross processing volumes from the Company's processing and fractionation joint venture with MPLX ("Joint Venture") averaged 1,428 MMcf/d for the first quarter of 2021, an 8% increase compared to the prior year quarter.  Joint Venture processing capacity was over 100% utilized during the quarter based on nameplate processing capacity of 1.4 Bcf/d.  Gross Joint Venture fractionation volumes averaged 38 MBbl/d, a 15% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Joint Venture fractionation capacity was 95% utilized during the quarter relative to fractionation capacity of 40 MBbl/d.





Three Months Ended

March 31,









Average Daily Volumes:



2020



2021



%

Change





Low Pressure Gathering (MMcf/d)



2,717



2,853



5%





Compression (MMcf/d)



2,516



2,706



8%





High Pressure Gathering (MMcf/d)



2,697



2,812



4%





Fresh Water Delivery (MBbl/d)



183



104



(43)%





Gross Joint Venture Processing (MMcf/d)



1,324



1,428



8%





Gross Joint Venture Fractionation (MBbl/d)



33



38



15%





For the three months ended March 31, 2021, revenues were $224 million, comprised of $185 million from the Gathering and Processing segment and $57 million from the Water Handling segment, net of $18 million of amortization of customer relationships.  Water Handling revenues included $19 million from wastewater handling and high rate water transfer services.

Direct operating expenses for the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments were $17 million and $22 million, respectively, for a total of $39 million, compared to $49 million in total direct operating expenses in the prior year quarter. Water Handling operating expenses included $18 million from wastewater handling and high rate water transfer services. The decrease in direct operating expenses was driven primarily by lower costs associated with flowback and produced water due to Antero Midstream's blending operations. General and administrative expenses excluding equity-based compensation were $14 million during the first quarter of 2021.  Total operating expenses during the first quarter of 2021 included $4 million of equity compensation expense, a $1 million impairment, a $4 million loss on asset sale and $27 million of depreciation.  

Net income was $83 million, or $0.17 per share.  Net income adjusted for amortization of customer relationships, impairment expense and loss on asset sale, or Adjusted Net Income, was $101 million. Adjusted Net Income per share was $0.21 per share, a 9% decrease compared to the prior year quarter. 

The following table reconciles Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income:





Three Months Ended

March 31,







2020





2021



Net Income (Loss)



$

(392,933)





83,441



Amortization of customer relationships





17,605





17,668



Impairment expense





664,544





1,379



Loss on asset sale









3,763



Tax effect of reconciling items(1)





(179,963)





(5,680)



Adjusted Net Income



$

109,253





100,571



 

(1)

Statutory tax rate was approximately 24.7% for 2020 and 24.9% for 2021. Includes effective tax rate impact from net operating loss carryforward under CARES Act.

Adjusted EBITDA was $219 million, a 1% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Interest expense was $43 million, a 14% increase compared to the prior year quarter, driven by the issuance of the senior notes due 2026 that displaced lower cost borrowings on Antero Midstream's credit facility. Capital expenditures were $30 million, a 64% decrease compared to the prior year quarter. Free Cash Flow before dividends was $146 million, a 51% increase compared to the prior year quarter and Free Cash Flow after dividends was $39 million compared to a deficit of $50 million in the prior year quarter.

The following table reconciles Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow before and after dividends:





Three Months Ended

March 31,







2020





2021



Net Income (Loss)



$

(392,933)





83,441



Interest expense, net





37,631





42,866



Provision for income tax expense (benefit)





(144,785)





28,024



Amortization of customer relationships





17,605





17,668



Depreciation expense





27,343





26,850



Impairment expense





664,544





1,379



Accretion of asset retirement obligation





42





119



Equity-based compensation





3,338





4,012



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates





(19,077)





(20,744)



Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates





23,628





31,910



Loss on asset sale









3,763



Adjusted EBITDA



$

217,336





219,288



Interest expense





(37,631)





(42,866)



Total capital expenditures (accrual-based)





(82,939)





(29,926)



Free Cash Flow before dividends



$

$96,766





146,496



Dividends declared (accrual-based)





(146,522)





(107,406)



Free Cash Flow after dividends



$

(49,756)





39,090



The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow before dividends:





Three Months Ended

March 31,







2020





2021



Net cash provided by operating activities



$

146,986





165,701



Amortization of deferred financing costs





(1,090)





(1,388)



Settlement of asset retirement obligations









408



Payment of contingent consideration in excess of acquisition fair value





8,076







Income tax expense (benefit)





(144,785)





28,024



Deferred income taxes





88,328





(28,024)



Changes in working capital





82,190





11,701



Total capital expenditures (accrual-based)





(82,939)





(29,926)



Free Cash Flow before dividends



$

96,766





146,496



Dividends declared (accrual-based)





(146,522)





(107,406)



Free Cash Flow after dividends



$

(49,756)





39,090



 

First Quarter 2021 Operating Update

Gathering and Processing During the first quarter of 2021, Antero Midstream connected 14 wells to its gathering system. The Company's 3.2 Bcf/d of compression capacity was approximately 85% utilized during the quarter. Joint Venture processing capacity of 1.4 Bcf/d was approximately 100% utilized during the quarter and Joint Venture fractionation capacity was 95% utilized during the quarter.

Water Handling Antero Midstream's Marcellus water delivery systems serviced 24 well completions during the first quarter of 2021, a 44% decrease from the prior year quarter, driven by a reduction in completion activity by Antero Resources as it transitioned to a maintenance capital development program.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2021, Antero Midstream had approximately $625 million drawn on its $2.13 billion bank credit facility, resulting in approximately $1.5 billion of liquidity. Antero Midstream's Net Debt to trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA ("Leverage") was 3.7x as of March 31, 2021.

Capital Investments

Total accrued capital expenditures including investments in the Joint Venture were $30 million during the first quarter of 2021. Gathering, compression, and water infrastructure capital investments totaled $29 million and investments in unconsolidated affiliates for the Joint Venture were $1 million. Of the $29 million invested in gathering, compression, and water infrastructure, $18 million was in gathering and compression assets and $11 million was in water handling assets.    

Michael Kennedy, CFO of Antero Midstream, said, "The first quarter of 2021 marked the low point in forecasted capital expenditures for 2021 as we begin construction on the infrastructure supporting the drilling partnership that is expected to generate future throughput growth on Antero Midstream dedicated acreage. As a result, we expect to invest approximately two-thirds of our $240 million to $260 million capital budget in the second and third quarter of 2021 combined, which results in an increase in quarterly capital expenditures compared to the first quarter of 2021. Importantly, during this period of increased capital expenditures we expect our leverage and net debt to remain stable at 3.7x and $3.1 billion, respectively."

Conference Call

A conference call for Antero Midstream is scheduled on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results.  A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results for the quarter.  To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9126 (U.S.), or 201-493-6751 (International) and reference "Antero Midstream".  A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13718719. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero Midstream's website at www.anteromidstream.com.  The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10:00 am MT.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

Antero Midstream uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. Antero Midstream defines Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) plus amortization of customer contracts, impairment expense, and loss on asset sale, net of tax effect of reconciling items. Antero Midstream uses Adjusted Net Income to assess the operating performance of its assets. Antero Midstream defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense, provision for income tax expense (benefit), amortization of customer relationships, depreciation expense, impairment expense, accretion, equity-based compensation expense, excluding equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, plus cash distributions from unconsolidated affiliates and loss on asset sale.

Antero Midstream uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess:

  • the financial performance of Antero Midstream's assets, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis;
  • its operating performance and return on capital as compared to other publicly traded companies in the midstream energy sector, without regard to financing or capital structure; and
  • the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects.

Antero Midstream defines Free Cash Flow before dividends as Adjusted EBITDA less interest expense and accrued capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow after dividends is defined as Free Cash Flow before dividends less dividends declared for the quarter. Antero Midstream uses Free Cash Flow before and after dividends as a performance metric to compare the cash generating performance of Antero Midstream from period to period. 

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Free Cash Flow before and after dividends are non-GAAP financial measures.  The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income is Net Income. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow before and after dividends is cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities.  Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the GAAP measures of Net Income and cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities.  The presentations of such measures are not made in accordance with GAAP and have important limitations as analytical tools because they include some, but not all, items that affect Net Income and cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities.  You should not consider any or all such measures in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.  Antero Midstream's definitions of such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Antero Midstream defines Net Debt as consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Antero Midstream views Net Debt as an important indicator in evaluating Antero Midstream's financial leverage.

This release also includes certain non-GAAP financial information for Antero Resources. For a more information regarding those measures, please see Antero Resources' press release dated today, a copy of which can be found on Antero Resources website, www.anteroresources.com. For additional information on the drilling partnership please see Antero Resources' press release and Annual Report on Form 10-K, which can also be found at www.anteroresources.com.

The Company's ability to pay future dividends is substantially dependent upon the development and drilling plan of Antero Resources, which itself is substantially dependent upon the review and approval by the Board of Directors of Antero Resources of its capital budget on an annual basis.  The Board of Directors of Antero Midstream will take into consideration many factors, including the capital budget of Antero Resources adopted by its Board of Directors and the capital resources and liquidity of Antero Midstream at the time, prior to approving future dividends.

The following table reconciles cash paid for capital expenditures and accrued capital expenditures during the period (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31







2020





2021



Capital expenditures (as reported on a cash basis)



$

79,673





29,146



Change in accrued capital costs





3,266





780



Capital expenditures (accrual basis)



$

82,939





29,926



The following table reconciles consolidated total debt to consolidated net debt, excluding debt premiums and issuance costs, ("Net Debt") as used in this release (in thousands):





 

December 31,

2020



 

March 31,

2021



Bank credit facility

$

613,500



624,500





5.375% senior notes due 2024



650,000



650,000





7.875% senior notes due 2026



550,000



550,000





5.75% senior notes due 2027



650,000



650,000





5.75% senior notes due 2028



650,000



650,000





Consolidated total debt



3,113,500



3,124,500





Cash and cash equivalents



(640)



(261)





Consolidated net debt

$

3,112,860



3,124,239



The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months as used in this release (in thousands):























12 months ended

December 31, 2020



12 months ended

March 31, 2021



Net Income (Loss)



$

(122,527)



353,847



Amortization of customer relationships





70,672



70,735



Impairment expense





673,640



10,475



Interest expense





147,007



152,242



Income tax expense (benefit)





(55,688)



117,121



Depreciation expense





108,790



108,297



Accretion of asset retirement obligation





180



257



Equity-based compensation





12,778



13,452



Loss on asset sale





2,929



6,692



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates





(86,430)



(88,097)



Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates





98,858



107,140



Adjusted EBITDA



$

850,209



852,161

































Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in the Appalachian Basin, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties.

This release includes "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not under Antero Midstream's control. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this release regarding activities, events or developments Antero Midstream expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as statements regarding Antero Midstream's ability to execute its business plan and return capital to its stockholders, information regarding Antero Midstream's return of capital policy, information regarding long-term financial and operating outlooks for Antero Midstream and Antero Resources, information regarding Antero Resources' expected future growth and its ability to meet its drilling and development plan and the participation level of Antero Resources' drilling partner and the impact on demand for Antero Midstream's services as a result of incremental production by Antero Resources, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although Antero Midstream believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, Antero Midstream expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Antero Midstream cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties incident to our business, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Antero Midstream's control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, environmental risks, Antero Resources' drilling and completion and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in projecting Antero Resources' future rates of production, cash flows and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, impacts of world health events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the other risks described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Antero Midstream's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

 

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 (In thousands)

























(Unaudited)







December 31,



March 31,







2020



2021



Assets

Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



$

640





261



Accounts receivable–Antero Resources





73,722





88,773



Accounts receivable–third party





839





227



Income tax receivable





17,251





940



Other current assets





1,479





966



Total current assets





93,931





91,167



















Property and equipment, net





3,254,044





3,249,726



Investments in unconsolidated affiliates





722,478





712,069



Deferred tax asset





103,402





75,378



Customer relationships





1,427,447





1,409,779



Other assets, net





9,610





8,641



Total assets



$

5,610,912





5,546,760



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:















Accounts payable–Antero Resources



$

3,862





2,927



Accounts payable–third party





9,495





14,898



Accrued liabilities





74,947





56,598



Other current liabilities





5,701





5,327



Total current liabilities





94,005





79,750



Long-term liabilities:















Long-term debt





3,091,626





3,103,428



Other





6,995





6,716



Total liabilities





3,192,626





3,189,894



















Stockholders' Equity:















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000 authorized as of both December 31, 2020 and

March 31, 2021















Series A non-voting perpetual preferred stock; 12 designated and 10 issued and

     outstanding as of both December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021











Common stock, $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 authorized; 476,639 and 476,907 issued and

    outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively





4,766





4,769



Additional paid-in capital





2,877,612





2,732,748



Accumulated deficit





(464,092)





(380,651)



Total stockholders' equity





2,418,286





2,356,866



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

5,610,912





5,546,760



 

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended March 31,







2020



2021



Revenue:















Gathering and compression–Antero Resources



$

163,129





185,161



Water handling–Antero Resources





98,184





56,603



Water handling–third party









25



Amortization of customer relationships





(17,605)





(17,668)



Total revenue





243,708





224,121



Operating expenses:















Direct operating





48,728





39,314



General and administrative (including $3,338 and $4,012 of equity-based compensation in

2020 and 2021, respectively)





13,537





17,930



Facility idling





8,678





1,179



Impairment of goodwill





575,461







Impairment of property and equipment





89,083





1,379



Depreciation





27,343





26,850



Accretion of asset retirement obligations





42





119



Loss on asset sale









3,763



Total operating expenses





762,872





90,534



Operating income (loss)





(519,164)





133,587



Interest expense, net





(37,631)





(42,866)



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates





19,077





20,744



Income (loss) before income taxes





(537,718)





111,465



Provision for income tax benefit (expense)





144,785





(28,024)



Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)



$

(392,933)





83,441



















Net income (loss) per share–basic



$

(0.81)





0.17



Net income (loss) per share–diluted





(0.81)





0.17



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic





483,103





476,850



Diluted





483,103





479,272



 

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Selected Operating Data

 (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended



Amount of













March 31,



 Increase



Percentage





2020



2021



or Decrease



Change

Operating Data:



























Gathering—low pressure (MMcf)





247,223





256,802





9,579





4

%

Gathering—high pressure (MMcf)





245,446





253,091





7,645





3

%

Compression (MMcf)





228,967





243,562





14,595





6

%

Fresh water delivery (MBbl)





16,620





9,400





(7,220)





(43)

%

Other fluid handling (MBbl)





5,600





3,951





(1,649)





(29)

%

Wells serviced by fresh water delivery





43





24





(19)





(44)

%

Gathering—low pressure (MMcf/d)





2,717





2,853





136





5

%

Gathering—high pressure (MMcf/d)





2,697





2,812





115





4

%

Compression (MMcf/d)





2,516





2,706





190





8

%

Fresh water delivery (MBbl/d)





183





104





(79)





(43)

%

Other fluid handling (MBbl/d)





61





44





(17)





(28)

%

Average realized fees:



























Average gathering—low pressure fee ($/Mcf)



$

0.33





0.34





0.01





3

%

Average gathering—high pressure fee ($/Mcf)



$

0.20





0.20









*



Average compression fee ($/Mcf)



$

0.20





0.20









*



Average fresh water delivery fee ($/Bbl)



$

3.96





3.97





0.01





%

Joint Venture Operating Data:



























Processing—Joint Venture (MMcf)





120,514





128,538





8,024





7

%

Fractionation—Joint Venture (MBbl)





2,984





3,431





447





15

%

Processing—Joint Venture (MMcf/d)





1,324





1,428





104





8

%

Fractionation—Joint Venture (MBbl/d)





33





38





5





15

%

 

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Results of Segment Operations

 (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended March 31, 2021







Gathering and



Water







Consolidated



(in thousands)



Processing



Handling



Unallocated



Total



Revenues:



























Revenue–Antero Resources



$

185,161





56,603









241,764



Revenue–third-party









25









25



Gathering—low pressure rebate



















Amortization of customer relationships





(9,271)





(8,397)









(17,668)



Total revenues





175,890





48,231









224,121































Operating expenses:



























Direct operating





17,236





22,078









39,314



General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)





5,924





6,620





1,374





13,918



Equity-based compensation





2,725





1,060





227





4,012



Facility idling









1,179









1,179



Impairment of property and equipment





1,218





161









1,379



Depreciation





14,713





12,137









26,850



Accretion of asset retirement obligations









119









119



Loss on asset sale





3,763













3,763



Total operating expenses





45,579





43,354





1,601





90,534



Operating income (loss)





130,311





4,877





(1,601)





133,587



Other income (expenses):



























Interest expense, net













(42,866)





(42,866)



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates





20,744













20,744



Income (loss) before taxes





151,055





4,877





(44,467)





111,465



Provision for income tax expense













(28,024)





(28,024)



Net income and comprehensive income



$

151,055





4,877





(72,491)





83,441































Adjusted EBITDA





















$

219,288



 

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended March 31,







2020



2021



Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:















Net income (loss)



$

(392,933)





83,441



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation





27,343





26,850



Payment of contingent consideration in excess of acquisition date fair value





(8,076)







Accretion of asset retirement obligations





42





119



Impairment





664,544





1,379



Deferred income tax expense (benefit)





(88,328)





28,024



Equity-based compensation





3,338





4,012



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates





(19,077)





(20,744)



Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates





23,628





31,910



Amortization of customer relationships





17,605





17,668



Amortization of deferred financing costs





1,090





1,388



Settlement of asset retirement obligations









(408)



Loss on asset sale









3,763



Changes in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable–Antero Resources





10,460





(15,051)



Accounts receivable–third party





998





808



Income tax receivable





(56,457)





16,311



Other current assets





517





593



Accounts payable–Antero Resources





(1,470)





(935)



Accounts payable–third party





6,614





4,786



Accrued liabilities





(42,852)





(18,213)



Net cash provided by operating activities





146,986





165,701



Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:















Additions to gathering systems and facilities





(54,659)





(15,059)



Additions to water handling systems





(13,324)





(13,330)



Investments in unconsolidated affiliates





(11,690)





(757)



Cash received in asset sale









1,493



Change in other assets





2,296







Net cash used in investing activities





(77,377)





(27,653)



Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:















Dividends to stockholders





(148,876)





(147,194)



Dividends to preferred stockholders





(138)





(138)



Repurchases of common stock





(15,824)







Payments of deferred financing costs









(543)



Borrowings on bank credit facilities, net





211,000





11,000



Payment of contingent acquisition consideration





(116,924)







Employee tax withholding for settlement of equity compensation awards





(26)





(1,541)



Other





(56)





(11)



Net cash used in financing activities





(70,844)





(138,427)



Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents





(1,235)





(379)



Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period





1,235





640



Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



$





261



Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:















Cash paid during the period for interest



$

67,609





58,739



Cash received during the period for income taxes



$





16,913



Increase in accrued capital expenditures and accounts payable for property and equipment



$

3,266





780



 

 

  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antero-midstream-announces-first-quarter-2021-financial-and-operational-results-301279554.html

SOURCE Antero Midstream Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.