MANASSAS, Va., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironwave Technologies LLC, www.iwtllc.com, a leading provider of RF and microwave solutions, announced the addition of Anthony (Tony) Lisuzzo as President and Chief Operation Officer. Mr. Lisuzzo joins Ironwave to augment its management team after several recent acquisitions. With responsibility for day to day operations, his extensive experience in research, design, and deployment of sophisticated electronic and cyber defense systems, is a major asset to the Company. Mr. Lisuzzo brings over 35 years of operational knowledge in R&D, strategic planning, product/system development and manufacturing in the Electronic Warfare, CYBER, Navigation, Command and Control, Communication and Intelligence sectors across government and industry. His previous success at innovating and enhancing organizational productivity and revenue will prove invaluable to Ironwave.
Mr. Lisuzzo retired from the Department of Defense as a member of the government's Senior Executive Service and most recently served as Executive Vice President for Shipcom Wireless, Inc., and as General Manager of its wholly owned subsidiary, Shipcom Federal Solutions, LLC. He previously held executive positions at L-3 Communications, Booz Allen Hamilton, Joint Research and Development (JRAD). Mr. Lisuzzo commented "I look forward to working with the highly talented team at Ironwave in focusing our efforts on the most critical Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS) challenges. The recent acquisitions provide a strong foundation on which we can expand the company in the EMS space."
Robert A. Ferrante, CEO of the Ironwave RF Group, commented: "Tony's knowledge and contacts in the RF space, especially in the Army and the Department of Defense, will be invaluable to us as we move forward. I am excited to work with him again in expanding Ironwave's reach into the global market."
Mu-Del Electronics LLC, www.mu-del.com, designs and manufactures radio frequency and microwave sub-systems and components for national defense purposes including intelligence collection, telemetry, radar signal processing and communication in airborne, ground based and naval platforms.
American Microwave Corporation, www.americanmic.com, is a leader in the design and manufacturing of DC to 60GHZ solid state control components and subsystems for the communication and EW community.
Luff Research, www.luffresearch.com, designs and manufactures high performance, high reliability state-of-the-art RF/Microwave frequency synthesizers and phase-locked oscillators.
Syntonics LLC, www.syntonicscorp.com is a leading developer of system level RF solutions for mission-critical communications, hostile fire detection and data exfiltration.
Ironwave Technologies LLC invests in a variety of RF and microwave technologies. It has several current investments in the space and is actively pursuing additional acquisitions.
