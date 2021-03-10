PEORIA, Ill., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Natural Fiber Welding, Inc. (NFW), a company dedicated to revolutionizing the materials industry, today announced the hire of Anthony Traymore as General Counsel.
Traymore brings significant expertise in all aspects of corporate law with deep knowledge of intellectual property, information technology, mergers and acquisitions, e-commerce and digital transformation. Most recently, Traymore served as Vice President, Global Digital and Strategy Counsel, for the Ralph Lauren Corporation, where he acted as lead counsel for Ralph Lauren's ecommerce and digital businesses, product development department, as well as general corporate and transactional counsel to all corporate functions including finance, tax, compliance and IT. He led many of Ralph Lauren's key strategic initiatives including joint ventures/joint development, strategic investments, divestitures, and tax-driven reorganization.
"Having worked with NFW during my tenure at Ralph Lauren, I got to know NFW founders Luke Haverhals and Steve Zika. I admired their product and service expertise, collaborative/problem-solving approach, and their unwavering commitment to sustainability," Traymore said. "Now, having met the other leaders at NFW, these qualities are even more evident. I'm both thrilled and honored to join NFW as General Counsel and partner with this amazing team to grow NFW and provide unique value to our customers."
Before Ralph Lauren, Traymore also served as Business Affairs Counsel to Sony Corporation of America (SCA) and its affiliates. There he led global enterprise contract negotiations, acted as lead counsel to SCA's information security department, and conducted diligence and responded to due diligence requests in connection with M&A activity. He was also dedicated counsel to Sony Digital Audio Disc Corporation in all aspects of its business including contract negotiations, real estate acquisitions and sales, equipment purchasing, and development and deployment of policy and protocol documents and guidelines.
"We got to see Anthony in action when he was on the other side of the table," said NFW President, Steve Zika. "Anthony is a powerhouse with an incredibly potent mix of business and legal acumen that will help NFW at this pivotal moment as we scale quickly and bring our revolutionary materials to the marketplace. We could not be more pleased that he has joined our team."
Traymore has a Juris Doctorate (J.D.) from Case Western Reserve University School of Law, a Masters of Business Administration from Weatherhead School of Management, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Haverford College. He resides in Pleasantville, NY.
NFW is based in Peoria, IL with a team of nearly 80 people. To learn more, please visit: http://www.naturalfiberwelding.com
About Natural Fiber Welding
Natural Fiber Welding, Inc. (NFW) is a company dedicated to revolutionizing the materials industry. We develop technologies based on the sustainable use of plants and natural fibers to create beautiful durable goods and textiles. Our technologies broaden the spectrum of what is possible from Nature's strength and diversity.
At NFW™, our mission is to be stewards of material abundance, helping all of humanity prosper. We design with efficient supply chains in mind that make use of renewable resources and waste feedstocks. Using NFW's scientific breakthroughs, we enable natural fibers to be shaped and molded at the molecular level in order to unlock performance previously only possible using synthetics from fossil resources.
We believe the best way to serve people is through mutual respect, including respect for our shared environment. NFW was founded in 2015 and is based in Peoria, Illinois. To learn more, please visit: http://www.naturalfiberwelding.com
Media Contact
Alexa Ball, Jones-Dilworth, Inc., 2179531638, alexa@jones-dilworth.com
SOURCE Natural Fiber Welding, Inc.